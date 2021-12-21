WAKARUSA — A 10-year-old Millersburg boy died in a two-vehicle crash at Ind. 19 and C.R. 42 at 4:19 p.m. Monday.
The name of the boy has not yet been released by police.
According to information from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, a 2009 Subaru Forester driven by Krista Partlow, 33, Millersburg, was eastbound on C.R. 42 approaching the Ind. 19 intersection and failed to stop for the stop sign. As the Subaru entered the intersection, it struck the trailer of a 2016 Kenworth semitractor-trailer, police reported. The semi, which was northbound on Ind. 19, was driven by Will Coning, 21, Goshen.
The Subaru was lodged under the trailer, entrapping Partlow and the 10-year-old boy, who was a passenger. They were extricated by local fire departments and taken to Elkhart General Hospital for their injuries.
The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Partlow suffered head injuries.
Coning was uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation.
