NAPPANEE — A 10-year-old died of an apparent drowning Tuesday afternoon at the public pool in Nappanee.
The call came in to dispatch around 4:30 p.m. that Kymani Collier, 10, had drowned at Nappanee Pool during the Fourth of July holiday.
The family has created a GoFundMe page to help support funeral costs for the child. An aunt who made the page, Sara Obacz, indicated that lifeguards were on duty, but busy with other activities and didn’t hear Collier’s brother calling for help.
Nappanee Police Chief Steve Rulli said lifeguards pulled the child out immediately and paramedics on scene began performing CPR when they arrived. Collier was taken to Elkhart General Hospital, and then airlifted to South Bend Memorial where he was eventually removed from life support. He was days away from his 11th birthday.
Family and Goshen Community Schools have created Facebook posts further chronicling the tragedy.
According to a Facebook post from Chamberlain Elementary School, Collier was preparing to enter fifth grade at the Goshen Intermediate School this fall. He was a fourth-grader in Abraham Parga’s class.
“Kymani was a bright and energetic student who excelled in math. Kymani has a younger brother, Keyon, who attends Chamberlain,” Chamberlain Principal Todd Williams said. “The brothers were very close, and they walked to and from school together every day. Kymani loved making friends with his classmates in Mr. Parga’s room and participating in many different activities with them at recess.”
“This is an extremely hard time for our family and especially for my sister,” Obacz wrote on the GoFundMe page. "I'm trying to help her be prepared for upcoming expenses that are sure to come for funeral and hospital.”
Funeral arrangements are pending, but anyone wishing to donate to the family to help support them may visit https://buff.ly/3O2rKn4.
Parents of students from Chamberlain Elementary School seeking grief support may contact the GCS Administration Office at 574- 533-8631.
Because the death is that of a child, the case is being investigated by Elkhart County Homicide Unit as part of protocol, Rulli said.