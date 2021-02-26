INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning April 24, everyone in northern Indiana’s 219 and 574 telephone area codes will be encouraged to start using 10 digits, rather than seven, to make local phone calls.
For example, callers should start dialing “219-555-5555” or “574-555-5555” instead of “555-5555.”
This will help ease into the upcoming transition to mandatory 10-digit dialing for local calls within the 219 and 574 area codes, according to information provided by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor.
Local calls made with seven digits will still work until Oct. 24 to allow everyone ample time to adjust to the new dialing pattern and to make any required system changes before 10-digit dialing becomes mandatory for local calls, state officials said.
The change to 10-digit dialing is necessary to accommodate the national “988” National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, as designated by the Federal Communications Commission, the release reads. All telecommunications providers in the United States are required to implement the three-digit 9-8-8 dialing code for the hotline by July 16, 2022. Under the FCC order, 10-digit dialing must be in place before then for any area code with a “988” prefix.
219/574
Effective April 24, people should start using 10 digits whenever they place a local call from the 219 or 574 area code (dialing the area code followed by the number’s remaining digits). Those who forget and dial just seven digits (through Oct. 24), will still have their call completed.
Starting on Oct. 24, that will change. After this date, those who do not use 10 digits will not have their call completed and a recording will instruct them to hang up and dial again.
Beginning July 16, 2022, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will be reachable by calling the three-digit 9-8-8 code. The lifeline can be reached before and after that date at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
The most important facts for residential consumers and businesses in these area codes to know are:
• Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change.
• People will need to dial area code plus telephone number (a total of 10 digits) for all local calls in the 219 and 574 areas.
• People will continue to dial 1 plus area code plus telephone number (a total of 11 digits) for all long-distance calls.
• Calls that are local now will remain local.
• 10-digit dialing for local calls will not change the price of a call, the coverage area or other rates and services.
• People can still dial three digits to reach 911 for emergency services.
• People can continue to dial three digits to dial 211 (social services), 411 (directory assistance), 711 (telecommunications relay service) or 811 (call to request utility locate before digging).
• People should start including the area code together with the seven-digit local telephone numbers when providing numbers to others.
• People should make sure that all preprogrammed numbers for local calls are set to include the area code. Examples include life safety systems, medical monitoring services, PBXs, fax machines, internet dial-up numbers, alarm and security systems, gates, speed dialers, mobile/wireless phone contact lists, call forwarding settings, voicemail services and similar functions.
• People should check their website, stationery, advertising materials, personal and business checks, personal or pet ID tags and microchips, and other items to ensure that the phone number includes the area code.
Any safety and security equipment, including medical alert devices and alarm systems, must be programmed for mandatory 10-digit local dialing unless the calls are already directed to toll-free or long-distance telephone numbers.
Those who are not sure whether their equipment needs to be reprogrammed should contact their medical alert or security provider. All necessary reprogramming must be completed before Oct. 24. To avoid last-minute issues, consumers are encouraged by state officials to address any needed changes as soon as possible after Apr. 24, when the six-month transition period begins.
Specific area codes in 35 states, including all four of Indiana’s neighboring states, are implementing 10-digit dialing to accommodate the 988 Lifeline.
Mandatory 10-digit dialing has been in place for several years in Indiana’s 317 and 812 area codes; it was implemented to accommodate the addition of new “overlay” area codes due to shrinking number supplies.
