INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Mega Millions® tickets should be checked carefully as one entry won $1 million by matching five-out-of-five numbers — only missing the Mega Ball — in Tuesday night’s estimated $39 million jackpot drawing.
The winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket was purchased at PAK-A-SAK #25 located at 102 West 4th Street in Ligonier, according to a news release. The winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, March 22 are: 8-15-21-27-61 with a Mega Ball of 8.
The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.
The Mega Millions estimated jackpot for Friday, March 25 is $50 million, the release added.
Mega Millions Overall Odds are 1 in 24. Odds of matching five-out-of-five balls 1 in 12,607,306. Mega Millions jackpot odds are 1 in 302,575,350.
