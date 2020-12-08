GOSHEN — A major overhaul of Eisenhower Drive near the industrial park on the city’s south side was approved Tuesday by the Goshen Redevelopment Commission.
At the meeting, commission members approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, to award the Eisenhower Drive North and South reconstruction project to Milford-based Phend & Brown Inc. at a contract price of $1,787,372.
According to Sailor, a total of four bids were submitted for the project during the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety meeting Monday afternoon, with Phend & Brown submitting the low bid.
Also submitting bids for the project were: Niblock Excavating with a bid of $1,859,571; Walsh & Kelly with a bid of $1,967,939; and Rieth-Riley with a bid of $2,099,223.
Asked how Phend & Brown’s bid compared to the city’s estimates for the project, Sailor said he was pleasantly surprised by the company’s numbers, which ended up coming in significantly less than he had originally thought the project might cost.
“Even before we actually got into the design phase, we had a pre-design of around $2 million,” Sailor said of the early estimates. “After we got finished with design, we weren’t sure how next year’s bids were going to come in, and we were up to about $3 million on it. So, again, we feel like this is a very good bid. Bids right now are just coming in favorable.”
As for what the actual project will look like, Sailor said the plan involves complete removal and replacement of the pavement section, as well as installation of a new stone base for the roadway. Some alignment adjustments will also take place along the corridor during the work, he explained.
“When we did the survey, we identified that, when you get into those compound curves down by the former Goshen Plumbing, those are going to be adjusted a little bit, and then the railroad track spur is being fully reconstructed to remove the old railroad ties, and the rails, and rebuilding that up at least within that railroad portion,” Sailor said. “And because it’s pretty much a limited access area, there’s going to be a lot involved with traffic control to provide businesses continuous access.”
The requested contract was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, commission members:
• Ratified execution of an agreement with consulting firm DLZ for design services for the Madison Street Bridge Reconstruction project.
• Authorized issuance of a request for proposals for the sale of two commission-owned parcels located at Monroe Street and River Race Drive with the idea being to combine them into a single residential development lot.
