ELKHART — Manufactured homes will soon have a place in the spotlight. The RV/MH Heritage Foundation passed a motion at its November board meeting to build a $1.5 million Manufactured Home Museum. According to Darryl Searer, president of the RV/MH Heritage Foundation, the new 20,000-square-foot museum will be built as a wing on the northeast side of the existing RV/MH Hall of Fame. The entire space will be dedicated to showcasing the manufactured housing industry and will include exhibits, interactive displays, historical artifacts and generational manufactured houses for the public to view and tour, foundation officials stated in a news release Wednesday. There will be dedicated areas for children to experience the industry. “This will be a state-of-the-art museum and create a masterpiece in the Manufactured Home industry,” Searer said. “As its birthplace, Elkhart will now have claim to the pinnacle of manufactured home museums to celebrate the industry.” Board member Jim Scoular of Jimsco Inc., stated, “This museum will celebrate the history of our industry, showcase the homes of today and provide a window of insight into futuristic mobile and modular housing.” The museum will house an educational area for everyone to learn about affordable non-subsidized housing, according to the news release, and families can view displays that will provide insight into all aspects of the industry. Factories, dealerships, suppliers, manufactured housing communities, transporters, banking and all other aspects of the industry will be highlighted. The MH Museum is exploring a fast track to completion. Final plans are expected Feb. 15, 2021, with construction starting April 15, 2021, and completion before September 2021. “This will bring a whole new excitement for the MH Industry that has been missing for years and will bring a new passion to the Hall of Fame,” Searer said.
