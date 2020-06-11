MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Rudy C. Miller, 85, of Middlebury, died at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Goshen Health Hospital. He was born Jan. 13, 1935, in Elkhart County, to Cornelius and Polly (Miller) Miller. On Nov. 29, 1956, in Topeka, he married Lucille Schrock. She survives. Survivors in …