GOSHEN — A $1,000 COVID-19 bonus payment for city government employees was approved Tuesday evening by the Goshen City Council.
The plan, put forward at the suggestion of Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, had been approved on first reading during the council’s Oct. 13 meeting, though council members decided to hold off on a second, final reading of the ordinance until Tuesday’s meeting in order to allow more time to consider the proposal.
Stutsman said he came up with the bonus idea as a way to acknowledge the amount of extra work, precautions and, in some cases, more dangerous work conditions city staff have had to endure in the months following the virus’ arrival.
“I have been impressed with the level of commitment our staff has shown to our community when it comes to getting their jobs done while working to protect both the members of the public and each other from COVID-19,” Stutsman said of his request. “There have been many policy and procedural changes this year and our team responded to these, whether they liked the changes or not, with acceptance and compliance.
“I would like to personally thank the city administrative team and our staff for continuing to do their jobs during these times of uncertain health dangers,” he added. “This bonus is an excellent way to show our respect and gratitude for their efforts.”
As approved, the ordinance will provide a one-time, $1,000 COVID-19 bonus to all full-time city staff and $750 to all permanent part-time city staff who were hired before July 1 of this year and who are still working with the city as of Dec. 1.
Total cost to provide the one-time bonus has been quoted at about $330,000, which will be taken from the city’s General Fund.
As an aside, Stutsman noted that no elected officials will receive the bonus, which will be reserved solely for city government employees.
Council member Jim McKee, R-District 1, said that while he appreciates the hard work of the city’s staff during these trying times, he does not feel the city should be using taxpayer funds to provide the bonuses, regardless of whether or not they are deserved.
“I think we’ve done well, and I want to appreciate that. But we have people in our community who are facing foreclosure, utility cut-offs, and not enough income. And we all understand, in their eyes, we’re giving away the money that they pay for taxes,” McKee said. “Given that, I don’t think we should, even though I appreciate what you’re saying.”
For her part, council member Julia King, D-at-large, said she supported the bonus pay proposal, noting that she feels putting money in the pockets of Goshen residents is going to ultimately be good for the local economy as a whole.
Council president Brett Weddell, R-at-large, offered a similar sentiment in voicing his support for the plan.
“As a small business owner, as a conservative Republican, I have no problem providing that to these staff members of our city, because I think they deserve it,” Weddell said of the bonus pay. “I know that we can thank them for their work done, we can say we support them, but this is a way to actually back that support up, and I know they’ll appreciate it.
“That being said, if anyone here votes against it, they’re going to still know, based upon these conversations, that you support them,” he added. “But for me personally, this is a no-brainer.”
In the end, a majority of the council’s members agreed, and the ordinance was approved in a vote of 6-1 in favor, with McKee voicing the sole “No” vote.
Council member Doug Nisley, who had voted against the ordinance on first reading, initially entered a vote of “Present,” but then changed his vote to “Yes” after all others on the council had entered their votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.