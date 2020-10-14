GOSHEN — A plan by Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman to offer city employees a $1,000 COVID-19 bonus payment this year received initial approval Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen City Council.
At the meeting, council members approved on first reading an ordinance, proposed by Stutsman that if passed would provide a one-time, $1,000 COVID-19 bonus to all full-time city staff, and $750 to all permanent part-time city staff.
A second, final vote on the request will take place during the council’s next regularly scheduled meeting.
SHOWING GRATITUDE
Stutsman said he came up with the bonus idea as a way to acknowledge the amount of extra work, precautions and, in some cases, more dangerous work conditions city staff have had to endure in the months following the virus’ arrival.
As proposed, Stutsman said city employees would need to have been employed before July 1 of this year and still be working with the city as of Dec. 1 in order to qualify for the bonus.
“I have been impressed with the level of commitment our staff has shown to our community when it comes to getting their jobs done while working to protect both the members of the public and each other from COVID-19,” Stutsman said of his request. “There have been many policy and procedural changes this year and our team responded to these, whether they liked the changes or not, with acceptance and compliance.
“We have had nearly 20 employees test positive for COVID-19, yet not one of these cases infected a co-worker. This proves the effectiveness of the new policies and procedures. It also shows what our community, county and state could do if we all comply with the suggested health precautions," he added. "I would like to personally thank the city administrative team and our staff for continuing to do their jobs during these times of uncertain health dangers. This bonus is an excellent way to show our respect and gratitude for their efforts.”
As an aside, Stutsman noted that no elected officials would receive the proposed bonus, which would be reserved solely for city employees.
“So, it’s not something we’re creating for ourselves,” he said. “It’s just going to city staff.”
CARES ACT FUNDED
Asked where the funding for the one-time bonuses would come from, Stutsman noted that due to the fact that the bonuses are considered COVID-related, Goshen Clerk-Treasurer Adam Scharf will be able to utilize a portion of the city’s approximately $1.1 million in federal CARES Act funding to reimburse the expenditure, which altogether should come to about $330,000.
“Last Friday, we did get notice from the state that we’ll be receiving every dollar of that $1.1 million,” Stutsman said of the CARES Act funding. “So, the thought is, when that money comes into the city, we’ll be reimbursing our COVID-19 line, and some other things, but in essence that money could pay for this bonus as well. So, it would be the CARES Act money that would be covering this.”
A DANGEROUS PRECEDENT
While not opposed to the reasoning behind the bonus proposal, council member Jim McKee, R-District 1, said he felt the council should stick with the raises and cost-of-living increases it approves for each yearly budget, and should avoid authorizing additional pay increases and bonuses once budget hearings have concluded for the year.
“I think it kind of sets a dangerous precedent,” McKee said of the proposal. “It seems like every year when we do the budget, we give a certain percent out, like this year it was going to be a 1% (cost-of-living increase), and then it went to 2%. And like last year, we ended up giving some of the top wage-earners more money after the budget, and we did that the year before, too. So, it’s almost like every year we have the budget, and we give the 1%, 2%, 2.5%, but then we always come up with some other money somewhere, and that kind of bothers me a little.
“I’m not opposed to them getting the money in principle. I appreciate what they do. I absolutely appreciate what they do,” he added. “So, it’s not a reflection on what they’re doing. It’s a reflection, to me, on what we’re doing.”
HEALTHY RESERVES
Council member Brett Weddell, R-At-Large, looked at the proposal a different way, noting that the mayor and council have done a great job over the past few years keeping the city’s cash reserves in enviable shape. As such, he suggested that showing a little appreciation to the city’s workers in the form of a one-time bonus would be something he could throw his support behind.
“Even if we make the assumption that we’re spending 100% of the budget in 2020, even if we make the assumption that we’re spending 100% of the budget in 2021, the projections are still showing a seven-month cash reserve of 60%. And as we know from years of doing this, we never spend 100% of those budget amounts,” Weddell said. “So, in reality, if we were going to be dipping into these cash reserves ... knowing that we’re still going to have incredibly healthy, very envious cash reserves that most other communities would be drooling over, my concern about spending a little bit of money for a sense of appreciation for our staff is pretty slim.”
Council member Julia King, D-At-Large, offered a similar sentiment in voicing her support for the proposal.
“I feel comfortable with it,” King said. “I appreciate your reasoning, and I know how hard the staff have worked over this time. And I think a one-time pandemic bonus, I don’t anticipate this kind of thing, hopefully, over and over again. And having the CARES Act money available, it seems reasonable to me.”
In the end, a majority of the council’s members agreed, and the request was passed in a vote of 4-1 in favor on first reading only, with commission member Doug Nisley, R-District 2, voicing the sole “No” vote. Commission member Megan Eichorn, D-District 2, was absent from Tuesday’s meeting and thus did not enter a vote, while McKee entered a “Present” vote.
As the council did not have unanimous consent to hold a second, final reading of the request Tuesday, a final vote will take place at the council’s next regularly scheduled meeting.
