GOSHEN — Plans for the construction of a new maintenance facility for the Goshen Parks and Recreation Department moved forward Monday during a meeting of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety.
At the meeting, board members approved a request by Becky Hutsell, redevelopment director for the city, for permission to solicit bids for the construction of the new maintenance facility on city-owned property located at 610 E. Plymouth Ave., just to the northeast of the parks department’s administration office at 524 E. Jackson St.
“For those of you that are not aware, their existing facility is at the very north end of Shanklin Park, back in the woods. They often have to move everything in advance of rain storms to prevent damage,” Hutsell said of the area, which is prone to flooding. “This will be catty-corner from the new parks administration office, at the northeast corner of that intersection. So, it will be a nice combination of services.”
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who also holds a seat on the board, noted that the city has been considering relocating the department’s maintenance facility for nearly a decade, though the consideration became even more of a priority following the extreme flooding that hit the city in early 2018.
“It got really serious after the 2018 flood when we lost equipment,” Stutsman said. “And the amount of time it takes the parks department just to move stuff 'just in case' is significant. So, this is an expensive project, but I think it’s one that will be money well spent.”
Hutsell noted that the city has already contracted with Abonmarche Consultants to design the new maintenance facility.
“Design has been coordinated with city staff over the past 10 months and full construction drawings are nearly complete,” Hutsell said. “We are requesting the board’s approval to solicit bids for this work.”
According to Hutsell, the project will be funded with a combination of TIF funding from the Goshen Redevelopment Commission as well as Civil City funds.
“The engineer’s estimate for the project is roughly $2 million dollars and it is anticipated that construction will begin in the spring,” Hutsell said.
The request for permission to solicit bids for the new facility was approved unanimously.
INDIANA AVENUE
Also Monday, board members approved a $201,278 contract with Troyer Group for professional services connected to the upcoming Indiana Avenue Reconstruction project.
According to City Engineer Josh Corwin, engineering department staff have identified the portion of Indiana Avenue between Pike Street and Chicago Avenue as a high priority for reconstruction due to poor road conditions and deteriorating utilities along the corridor.
“Indiana Avenue has also been identified as a location for a north-south connector in (the city’s) Bicycle Master Plan,” Corwin added of the corridor. “The proposed project will look to update the aging infrastructure and add a multi-use path along the corridor.”
With the proposed improvements, engineering staff have identified the project as a good candidate for future Community Crossing Matching Grant funding opportunities, Corwin explained.
“It is the intent to have all design and bidding documents prepared and ready,” Corwin said. “Engineering will then submit this project for the grant application at the next opportunity. Engineering has been working with Troyer Group to look at the improvements for this corridor and requests approval of the agreement in the amount of $201,278 for survey, geotechnical investigation and design-related services.”
The request was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by Corwin for permission to begin contract negotiations with DLZ for construction inspection services for the city’s upcoming Wilden Avenue Reconstruction project from Rock Run Creek to Sixth Street.
• Approved a one-year, renewable $20,000 contract with Flock Group Inc. for the provision of law enforcement video services for the Goshen Police Department. According to the contract, Flock offers a software and hardware solution for automatic license plate detection through Flock’s technology platform, and, upon detection, the Flock Service creates images and recordings of suspect vehicles and can provide notifications to the department.
• Approved a $2,197 contract with Agency360 for cloud application services for Goshen Police Department training. The cost includes a one-time fee of $1,000 to set up a website customized for the GPD’s use, and a fee of $1,197 for the first year of licensing. The contract also includes an option to renew annually at the $1,197 price point.
• Approved a request by Goshen Clerk-Treasurer Richard Aguirre for permission to execute an agreement with The SpyGlass Group LLC for technology expense management consulting services. According to the agreement, SpyGlass works with municipalities, counties and school districts across the state to recover efficiencies in technology usage. It does so by analyzing current usage statistics in order to recover improperly applied taxes, eliminate dormant and excessive services and optimize plans for the city’s purposes.
• Approved a request by Corwin for permission to solicit bids for the city’s 2022 concrete paving projects. Advertising of the bids will take place Nov. 19 and Nov. 26, with bids set to be received by Dec. 6.
