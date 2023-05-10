NAPPANEE — The Cork Emporium’s owner, Lynn Gerard, has a passion for the cork she uses to create purses and other items in her store at 105 S. Main St.
A grand opening and ribbon cutting took place at the store April 28.
Gerard shared she first started working with cork a couple of years ago making purses and other items to sell at craft shows and the more she worked with the natural material, the more she liked it.
She explained that cork is a renewable resource material from tree bark — the cork trees are mostly found in the Mediterranean countries of Portugal, Spain and France. Gerard thought that Berkeley, California started planting some in the United States, but she wasn’t sure.
Harvesting Cork
“The trees have to be 25 years old before they can be harvested and it’s kind of like maple trees here — when it’s time to harvest the cork they peel the bark from the tree that’s starting to separate from the tree,” the crafter-turned-storeowner shared.
The scientific name of the tree is Quercus Suber. According to Gerard, cork harvesters are one of the highest paid jobs in Portugal.
Cork fabric is then made from natural cork by stacking the cork on concrete pallets and allowing it to dry for six months. After it is fully dried, the cork is boiled and steamed for sterilization, flattening and elasticity.
“It makes it soft,” she said.
Heat and pressure are applied to press the cork into blocks.
“The blocks are cut into width of corks for wine bottles,” she said.
The blocks are later shaved into thin sheets that are sealed with a non-toxic sealant and adhered to a cotton-poly backing.
“They waste nothing,” Gerard said, “They even use the dust!”
She added that cork is fire retardant, stain-resistant, water-resistant, is hypoallergenic and antimicrobial.
“If it gets dirty, just get a washcloth and wipe it off,” she said. “It’s a vegan leather — almost anything you can make with leather you can make with cork.”
Answer to Prayer
Lynn said opening the store was something she always wanted to do but she had a lot of uncertainty. She said she was thinking about it and she pulled into a parking space and the car in front of her had a bumper sticker that said, ‘Fear is a liar’.
She felt that was her direction from God to “quit worrying and just do it — this is where I’m supposed to be.”
The store carries purses and different styles of bags, wallets, coin purses, hats, jewelry and supplies and hardware to make those items. She’s also offering classes with class size limited to six where she’ll teach attendees how to sew using cork fabric.
Gerard also hosts a bag and purse club on the last Saturday of the month where members bring in a purse or bag they’ve made and Gerard will have new patterns to share.
Store hours are Monday–Friday from Noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed Sunday. To learn more call 574-551-4996 or visit www.lsgcreationsandhardware.com.