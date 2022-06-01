ELKHART — The New Horizons Band of Elkhart will present their summertime concert "A Calico Salad with a Touch of Jazz" at 2:30 p.m. June 12th at the McNaughton Park Band Shell, 701 Arcade Ave., Elkhart.
The public is invited to attend this free concert featuring a variety of music from "A Beatles Medley" to "In the Mood" to tunes from the popular Broadway show "Oklahoma."
The approximately 45 members of the New Horizons Band of Elkhart are senior citizens who played an instrument in their high school band and are now once again enjoying playing their instrument in the New Horizons Band.