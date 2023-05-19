ELKHART — Main Street Shoe Company celebrated its grand opening Thursday at 4 p.m.
The new women-owned shop in Elkhart had customers waiting outside to see the selection of women’s high-end shoes before the owners opened the doors. Within minutes of opening, five women were trying on boots, sandals and tennis shoes.
The small shop was originally built in 1904 and had been a place where shoes were made and sold in the past. Living up to the history, owners Kathy Geiger and Leah Hudson felt this was the perfect place to pursue their passion for shoes.
The owners remodeled the building to feel like Restoration Hardware and the Frye store, even adding in custom-built cabinets for the shoes. The owners want Main Street Shoe Company to feel high-end with small town charm.
“We want to provide something you’d have to normally go to Chicago for, but we want to provide it with all of the charm and convenience of being in a small community,” Hudson said.
The shop has about 1,200 to 1,500 pairs of shoes, and it sells brands like Frye, Sam Edelman, Sorel and Gola. The owners wanted to make a price range that appeals to everyone, so the prices range from $30 flip flops to $500 boots.
Hudson said they tried to buy styles of shoes thinking of everyone, including her mother and friends that dress differently than she does.
“Start with what you know and what you love with the people that you know are going to shop with you,” Geiger said.
The store is in a unit connected to four other women-owned shops. Main Street Shoe Company can be found by going through Gigi’s on Main or Corazón Sterling Silver from Taxco, neighboring shops. Corazón is a jewelry and clothing shop owned by Geiger. She said she wants the unit to be a one-stop shop for women.
The owners said customers are welcome to bring an outfit to the store, and they’ll help find the customers shoes to go with it. Geiger said they will also direct customers on where to get an outfit based on the shoes they buy.
“There are a lot of nice, small businesses, and we’ll be using our platform to promote it,” Hudson said.
Cindy Reeves and her sister Gretchen Helman stopped by the store in support of Geiger. They’d visited Corazón before and wanted to check out Main Street Shoe Company.
“Kathy has a flair for nice things,” Reeves said. “I support nice things.”
Geiger worked with the sisters to find the right pair. Reeves ended up buying two, and her sister got another. Reeves said you can’t go to an open house and not buy something.
Customer service is a main focus for Hudson and Geiger. They want to bring back the joy of coming into a shop and knowing each other.
Currently, the store only has women’s shoes, but they’re not against the idea of expanding and adding men’s or children’s shoes in the future. Geiger said she can’t wait to see what the store looks like in a year. Each week, the owners plan to review how the store is, so they can grow and change the store as needed.
“I think we will win because we are going to know your name,” Geiger said. “We’re going to be making sure you love the shoes you leave with.”
The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday. On Thursdays, the store stays open until 7 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The owners are also open to booking private events and experiences for customers. To learn more, visit them on Facebook.