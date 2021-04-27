GOSHEN — School leaders were joined by community members at Goshen High School Monday afternoon to celebrate the official dedication and grand opening of the high school’s recently completed new wing.
Part of a $65 million referendum approved by district voters back in 2018, the high school’s new wing features two new science classrooms, 10 new math classrooms, four new bathrooms, spacious hallways and an expansion of the Learning Commons, including a new cafe/coffee shop, four new meeting rooms, a new circulation desk and modern seating options.
In addition, the project also includes renovations to the high schools existing art, building trades, science, engineering and manufacturing sections.
Altogether, total cost of the high school renovation project came to about $10 million.
“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the community of Goshen for voting ‘Yes’ on the referendum,” Barry Younghans, principal of Goshen High School, said in kicking off Monday’s celebration. “This edition has provided our students with a bunch of extra rooms, additional facilities for our students and our staff, and it makes another hallway for our kids to leave the Whiteman wing. ... It’s been a real blessing for our kids and our school.”
Bradd Weddell, president of the Goshen School Board, offered a similar sentiment in thanking the Goshen community for its ongoing support of the school district.
“On behalf of the school board, I would also like to thank the Goshen community for their ongoing support for Goshen Schools,” Weddell said. “We absolutely could not provide the opportunities for our students that we do if not for the unwavering support from our community leaders, businesses and families. We owe you all a debt of gratitude, and we will repay our community by supporting our students and producing young people who are well prepared to work, learn and serve in our community for many years to come.”
According to Steven Hope, superintendent of Goshen Community Schools, the original high school building was constructed back in 1923, and has undergone a number of renovations and expansions over the years.
“With each new construction project, renovation, or addition, the Goshen High School footprint has grown larger, and the opportunities for our students have increased,” Hope said. “Now, the Goshen High School community will begin writing a new chapter as history is being made here today.
“Since 1923, Goshen High School has grown stronger and more technologically advanced. Our community has also grown stronger,” Hope added. “Goshen Schools and the Goshen community are connected. Strong schools need a strong community, and a strong community needs a strong public school.”
Following a brief introduction and recognition of the new wing’s project leaders and design/build team, Monday’s dedication ceremony concluded with a ceremonial ribbon cutting by GHS students at the entrance to the new high school wing.
For more information about the high school renovation project, visit www.goshenschools.org/building-projects.
