NAPPANEE— Friday Fest, the monthly community event held downtown Nappanee in the summer months, will be changing locations this year after receiving approval from the Nappanee Board of Works Monday afternoon.
Cami Mechling and Scott Tuttle of the Visit Nappanee committee that sponsors Friday Fests brought the request to the board.
“The goal is to move events closer to downtown,” Tuttle told the board.
In past years the event was held on Lincoln Street and as it grew it was moving further east towards Coppes Commons and farther away from downtown, which had some downtown merchants feeling disconnected, according to Tuttle.
“We’d like to emulate the success of the apple festival,” he said and have the food trucks and vehicles at the Depot Plaza. They’d also likely have some things at the downtown pavilion to attract the attention of those driving past on US Hwy 6.
They were requesting that Lincoln Street be closed west of Ind. 19 and said they wouldn’t have to cross the state highway. Due to that Tuttle said they probably wouldn’t need to hire a reserve officer. Tuttle said they’re working with Donna Persing of the apple festival committee about getting electricity for the food vendors at the food court at the Depot Plaza.
He said they’re only having three events this year instead of four. The dates of June 10, July 15 and August 12 were approved by the board. Tuttle said their kickoff event Taste of Nappanee held at The Barns at Nappanee had over 5,000 attendees.
“We’ve been building momentum with this the last three years,” he said.
For June they will likely be able to have the music down by the food court but they will need a stage for the bands in July and August.
Tuttle said they’ve asked the chamber of commerce for volunteer help as they are a small committee and they also wanted city officials to think about helping with trash removal. He said they could pay a city employee what they would’ve paid the reserve officer. They shared that in the past they struggled to find places to dispose of the trash and sometimes drove around at 1 a.m. looking for a dumpster.
Mayor Phil Jenkins asked to meet with them to go over a facility request form prior to the first event. The board approved the location change and road closure from 2-10 pm on those dates.
Neighborhood Art Club
Heather Mishler attended the meeting virtually with a request to close the half block on North Williams between Centennial and Van Buren for a neighborhood art club.
Mishler held the art club for the first time last summer and wants to repeat it this year on June 7 and 9 and again July 12 and 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. and offer arts and craft activities for the neighborhood kids. The board approved closing the street from noon to 4 p.m. on those dates.
Miriam St. Project
Street Superintendent Brent Warren reported additional work is needed on Miriam Street. He said when the contractor was doing excavation and came across soil that needed to be replaced. Further digging found the soil wasn’t any better. Warren said they came up with a solution to put down a base of geo grid, #53 aggregate and #2 aggregate.
He said it didn’t affect the entire length of the road, just portions of it where the soil is bad.
Warren said they knew there’d be some problem areas.
“This is in addition to what we expected,” he added.
They’re estimating the additional cost to be $25,797 but the final amount could be more.
Mayor Jenkins said this was like an emergency situation and would have to approve a final change order when it is presented.
Board Member Wayne Scheumann asked Mick Reese of The Troyer Group, who attended virtually, if they were going to run into the same thing on the other side of Miriam Street.
Reese responded it was possible. He said they conducted soil borings every 100-150’ so it was possible there’d be issues in between those boring sites. He also reported the remediation area was about half the length of the street.
Also on the Miriam Street project the board approved pay application #1 to HRP for $217,035.90.
Utility Extension NWHS
Ryan LaReau of Commonwealth Engineers asked for the board’s approval for preparing the scope and fee schedule for Resident Project Representative for the utility extension to Northwood High School.
LaReau said they’re estimating four months of construction but “the contractor’s schedule is still in flux” so they are estimating two months of work for the RPR at an amount not to exceed $48,200. The board approved his request.
In another matter, LaReau also received approval on partial pay application #10 on Division A—the Airport Water Tower. The pay application was for 30% completion of coating for the amount of $55,404.
2022 Street Resurfacing Project
The board approved the 2022 Street Resurfacing and Preventative Maintenance Project and authorized advertising for bid.
Jared Huss of Lawson-Fisher was present and told the board he’s been working with Brent Warren on the Community Crossing Grant project. Huss said they were awarded everything but Irene Court so they put it in the bid as an alternate. He said it should be advertised by Friday with bids due back June 19 at 3:30.
Warren said they received a little more than $726,000 in the Community Crossing grant funds, which is a 75/25 matching grant.
Jenkins said these were streets “we’d not be able to do without the Community Crossing grant.”
In other business the board:
• Approved power washing the Miriam St. Water Tower and the Clouse St. Water Tower at a cost of $13,900 by National Washing Authority, Morrison, Illinois.
• Approved sewer connections for Right Angle Steel, 5300 E. Market and a new plant at the airport for ATC, 5225 E. Market St. Jenkins said, “Nappanee continues to grow and expand and it’s good to see the Airport Industrial Park filling up.”
• Approved closing the alley south of Key Boutique, 111 S. Main St. July 9 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Embrace the Pace days.
• Approved accepting completed work on US Hwy 6 and canceling the certificate of insurance.
• Approved excavating in the right of way for Northern Indiana Public Service Company they’re replacing 13 light poles along Lincoln Street.