GOSHEN — A new all-way stop was approved unanimously at the intersection of Purl Street and Eighth Street at the Goshen Board of Public Works meeting Monday.
Due to a change in the use of the Chandler Elementary Building, it is anticipated pedestrian traffic will increase between there and Goshen High School. Because of this, former mayor Jeremy Stutsman, asked the Traffic Commission to consider making this intersection an all-way stop.
Dustin Sailor, director of Public Works and head of the engineering department, said the Indiana Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices says that multi-way stops should be examined near locations with significant traffic and school zones.
“The Traffic Commission forwards a positive recommendation to the Board of Public Works and Safety to install two additional stop signs on Eighth Street, making the intersection of Purl Street and Eighth Street an all-way stop,” Sailor said.
Crosswalks are already installed at this intersection, and two stop signs will be added on Eighth Street to complete the four-way stop.
Other items approved by the board include:
• Ken Beachy requested to have an extension of utilities at 513 S. Winter Ave onto a second primary structure. This was approved on the caveat that it does not guarantee the services be provided directly to the second structure in the future.
• The legal department was approved for a contract with C.E. Hughes Milling, Inc., also called the Airmarking Co., as the lowest responsible and responsive quoter. The mayor was authorized to execute an agreement for the 2023 Line Striping Project for about $90,000.
• The legal department came to an agreement with Martec General Construction for renovations to 1402 W. Wilden Ave. at a cost of $32,000.
• There is an agreement with Cummins Sales and Service, Inc. and the legal department for an inspection and diagnostic testing of an additional city generator at 308 Egbert Road, not to exceed $459.76.
• The legal department requested Amendment No. 1 to contract solid waste collection services with Borden Waste Away Service, Inc. for a one-time compensation of $3,306.16.
• The legal department was approved for Agreement Amendment No. 3 with American Structurepoint, Inc. for a railroad Quiet Zone for the Norfolk Southern Marion Line. American Structurepoint, Inc. may not exceed $48,495.00 for said services.
• Resolution 2030-20, an interlocal agreement with Elkhart County for a public drainage infrastructure project along College Avenue was approved.
• The engineering department was approved for bridge closures in Elkhart County to perform bridge deck sealing. Bridge #411 on North Main Street, north of Pike Street, will be closed today, although it could be between then and Friday, depending on the weather. Bridge #408 on Lincoln Avenue, near Roger’s Park, will be closed Saturday.
• The engineering department also requested Change Order No. 2 to add 31 additional days to the 2023 Asphalt Paving Project on Wilson Avenue and in the city, making the final completion date Sept. 1.
• There will be lane closures on East Jackson Street and West Jackson Street Tuesday, so One Atlas can install an environmental monitoring well.
• The front of 1828 Berkey Ave. will have a lane restriction on July 18 for NIPSCO to install a steel gas distribution emergency valve. A parking spot by 121 W. Washington St. will also be closed today so IWM Consulting can monitor a well.
• For the City of Goshen Stormwater Board meeting, an amendment was passed for a general permit notice of intent for a municipal separate storm sewer system. This update was needed due to the change in mayor.