GOSHEN — Abigail Nehls, a registered nurse at Goshen Center for Cancer Care, received Goshen Health’s DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem) Award
“The award is part of an international program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day,” a news release stated.
The nomination from the patient’s daughter Katie Parmalee read as follows.
“When my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, her nurse, Abigail, was so caring and compassionate,” it said. “She could tell how scared my mother was. She took my mother’s hand and explained everything that would be happening with the chemotherapy treatments. When the time came for the first infusion, she saw how nervous my mother was. Abigail asked if she could pray with her, which meant a lot.
“Every time my mom had Abigail for her infusion nurse, she has been amazing, kind, caring, compassionate — the true embodiment of who a nurse should be. On my mom’s last day of chemotherapy, Abigail was sick. But she had made a video to show my mom, telling her how proud she was of her strength and that she wished her the best on her journey. I cannot thank Abigail enough for all she has done for my mother during this hard time in her life. She is an exceptional nurse!”
Nehls offered her thoughts as well.
“Our patients make it easy to put your heart and soul into caring for them,” she said. “I feel fortunate to work with an outstanding team to provide excellent holistic care for our patients.”
To nominate a nurse at Goshen Health for the DAISY Award, go to GoshenHealth.com/About-Us/DAISY-Award. The DAISY Foundation (who promotes and distributes the awards) was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of the auto-immune disease ITP in 1999. During his hospitalization, they deeply appreciated the care and compassion shown to Patrick and his entire family. When he died, they felt compelled to say “thank you” to nurses in a very public way.
To learn more, visit DAISYFoundation.org.