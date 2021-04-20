Nature program offered at Ox Bow County Park

On Friday, get to know nature’s marvelous mothers at the Elkhart County Parks’ upcoming program beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Ox Bow County Park.
The program will explore some of the more hands-on and hands-off approaches animal mothers take in caring for their young as well as the motives behind them, according to a news release.
The arrival of spring means the arrival of newborns for wildlife parents locally, and each has their own unique way of caring for their young.
The event is free, however, registration is required. To sign up, visit elkhartcountyparks.org. To promote a healthy environment for visitors and staff, all attendees will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing of six feet during the program.
Meet at the Fisherman’s Camp Shelter in Ox Bow County Park, located at 23033 C.R. 45 in Dunlap. Park admission will be waived for all program participants.
