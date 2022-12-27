Making pig livers humanlike
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Scientists are transforming pig livers to look and act like human ones, part of a quest to ease the nation's organ shortage.
First workers in a suburban Minneapolis lab dissolve pig cells that made the organ function, leaving ghostly semitranslucent scaffolds floating in large jars. To complete the metamorphosis, they infuse those shells with human cells from donated livers that went untransplanted.
It's all highly experimental. But manufacturer Miromatrix is making plans for first-step human testing — an experiment outside a patient's body, to see how well a bioengineered liver can filter blood.
NY Rep.-elect Santos admits lying about career, college
WASHINGTON — Congressman-elect George Santos, a New York Republican, has admitted that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House.
Santos tells the New York Post in an interview Monday: “My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry.”
Santos had said he obtained a degree from Baruch College, but now acknowledges he “didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning." Santos had also said he had worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, but he now says he “never worked directly” for either financial firm. Explaining his fabrications, Santos says, "We do stupid things in life.”
Israeli doctors reject Netanyahu allies' anti-LGBTQ remarks
JERUSALEM — Israel’s largest medical center and health care workers from hospitals around the country have spoken out against remarks by allies of Benjamin Netanyahu calling for a law to allow discrimination against LGBTQ people in hospitals and businesses.
It's part of a broader blowback by Israeli companies and the civil society against remarks made this week by Religious Zionism politicians calling for legal discrimination against LGBTQ people.
Netanyahu’s new government — the most religious and hard-line in Israel’s history — is made up of ultra-Orthodox parties, an ultranationalist religious faction, and his Likud party. It's to be sworn in on Thursday.
Unclear fate for Brazil's brash Bolsonaro
BRASILIA, Brazil — Jair Bolsonaro said he would only leave the Brazilian presidency when he was dead, jailed or ready for his second term. But Bolsonaro’s Oct. 30 loss to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva set off two months of relative silence for the self-styled standard-bearer of the Brazilian conservative movement.
Bolsonaro has discussed remaining in the capital, Brasilia, with a salaried position involving him in his Liberal Party’s internal activities, a party executive involved in discussions told The Associated Press, asking not to be identified because plans haven’t been announced.
While Bolsonaro has not publicly rejected the vote, many of Bolsonaro’s far-right supporters remain in his thrall.
Biden heading to US Virgin Islands
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is heading to St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands to enjoy some downtime and warmer weather and to ring in the new year with family.
St. Croix is a place that's very familiar to the president. He's been vacationing on the island at least since he was vice president. The visit this week will be Biden's first as president.
Biden is scheduled to depart Washington Tuesday and remain on the island through Jan. 2. He is traveling with his wife, first lady Jill Biden. Other family members are expected to join them.