Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon
Donald Trump is increasingly embracing and endorsing the QAnon conspiracy theory, even as the number of frightening real-world events linked to the movement rises. Using his Truth Social platform, Trump this week reposted an image of himself overlaid with the words "the Storm is Coming." In QAnon lore, the storm refers to Trump's final victory, when his opponents supposedly will be tried and possibly executed.
It's among dozens of recent Q-related posts from the Republican former president, who also ended a rally with a QAnon song. Experts who study QAnon say Trump may be trying to rally his most stalwart supporters as investigations into his conduct escalate.
Zelenskyy: Burial site contains torture victims
IZIUM, Ukraine — Investigators searching through a mass burial site in Ukraine have found evidence that some of the dead were tortured, including bodies with broken limbs and ropes around their necks. That's according to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy, who spoke Friday.
The site near Izium was recently recaptured from Russian forces. It appears to be one of the largest of its kind discovered in Ukraine. Zelenskyy rushed out a video statement just hours after the exhumations began, apparently to underscore the gravity of the discovery.
Intel chief: Putin can't achieve Ukraine goal
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon's intelligence chief says Russian forces have shown themselves incapable of achieving President Vladimir Putin's initial objectives in Ukraine, as things stand now.
Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier spoke on Friday to an intelligence and national security forum outside Washington. He said Putin is at a point where he will have to revise his initial aims in invading Ukraine. Berrier said what Putin decides next will determine how long the conflict continues.
His comments followed Russian forces latest major setback, a Ukrainian offensive that drove Russians out of a large swath of northeast Ukraine. Putin on Friday vowed to keep pressing his offensive.
Surprise is key part of migrant travel
EDGARTOWN, Mass. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took the playbook of a fellow Republican, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, to a new level by catching officials flat-footed in Martha's Vineyard with two planeloads of Venezuelan migrants. An immigration attorney says the migrants had "no idea of where they were going or where they were." Providing little or no information is part of the plan.
On Friday, the migrants were being moved voluntarily to a military base on nearby Cape Cod. Before going to the wealthy Massachusetts island, a woman in San Antonio showered them with gifts and promised jobs and housing.
Legislature won't defend law limiting police filming
PHOENIX — The Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature won't try to defend a new law limiting up-close filming of police that has been blocked by a federal judge. The decision essentially ends the fight over the contentious proposal, although the Republican sponsor says he may push a revised measure next year. The judge gave the Republican leaders until Friday to decide if they wanted their lawyers to intervene after the state attorney general refused to defend the law. The judge agreed with the ACLU and press groups that it violates the First Amendment and temporarily blocked it last week. The groups will now seek a permanent injunction.