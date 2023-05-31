Nikki Haley’s husband to deploy
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nikki Haley’s husband will soon begin a yearlong deployment with the South Carolina Army National Guard to Africa. The mission will encompass most of the remainder of his wife’s campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. The National Guard told The Associated Press Wednesday that a formal deployment ceremony will likely happen in several weeks. It’ll be Michael Haley’s second active-duty deployment since he joined the Guard as an officer in 2006. His first was in January 2013, when Nikki Haley was South Carolina’s governor. She’s been highly critical of President Joe Biden’s competency as commander in chief as she campaigns for the White House nomination.
Judge orders continued probation
DES MOINES, Iowa — A teenage sex trafficking victim who fatally stabbed the man she accused of abusing her was resentenced Wednesday to probation, telling an Iowa judge that she now has a support system to help keep her on track. Prosecutors agreed that Pieper Lewis should continue her probation rather than be incarcerated. Lewis acknowledged in court that she violated the terms of her agreement when she cut her wristband and walked out of the Fresh Start Women’s Center without permission. She was arrested in November and has been held at the Polk County jail since then.
‘Ted Lasso’ finale proved its whole point
NEW YORK — “Ted Lasso” was criticized by some for losing its way in its third season. But with its season and probably series finale, it ended up exactly on brand. It took a sharply drawn crew of characters who had lost their ways and gotten stuck, and freed them from shackles that were often of their own making. “Ted Lasso” has been a Whitman’s Sampler of pandemic-era stuckness. It carried a message that couldn’t help but resonate in a post-pandemic landscape — the moments that have trapped you don’t have to last forever. One character in the finale said that “perfect is boring.” And for “Ted Lasso,” right until the end, that was exactly it.
Atlanta police arrest 3 protestors
ATLANTA — Police have arrested three key organizers supporting people protesting Atlanta’s proposed police and fire training center, which opponents call “Cop City.” The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says its agents and Atlanta police on Wednesday arrested three officers of the group that runs the Atlanta Solidarity Fund. The fund has bailed out protesters and helped them find lawyers. Charged with money laundering and charity fraud are 39-year-old Marlon Scott Kautz of Atlanta; 30-year-old Savannah D. Patterson of Savannah; and 42-year-old Adele MacLean of Atlanta. Opponents say it’s an “extreme provocation” to arrest leaders of a bail fund. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says they’re part of a criminal organization.