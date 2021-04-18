Nation/World briefs
NAPPANEE [mdash] Andrew H. Schwartz, age 70 years, 7 months, and 2 days, of Nappanee, passed on to eternity surrounded by family at 11:25 a.m. on April 17, 2021 after a short battle with lung cancer. Andrew was born to Henry H and Katherine (Wickey) Schwartz on Sept. 15, 1950, in Adams Count…
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Reneè Riemland Myers McBain, 67, Shipshewana, died at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at her residence following an 11-year battle with cancer. The family will hold services at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
