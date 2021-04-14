Most US stocks rise after strong start to earnings season
NEW YORK — Most U.S. stocks are rising Wednesday following an encouraging start to what’s expected to be a thunderous earnings reporting season, and indexes are drifting close to their record levels.
The S&P 500 was down 0.3% in afternoon trading after earlier flipping between small gains and losses, a day after returning to an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 76 points, or 0.2%, to 33,750 after rising above its record of 33,800.60 earlier in the day. The Nasdaq composite was 0.8% lower, as of 2:53 p.m. Eastern time.
The S&P 500 was held back by drops for several heavyweight stocks, including Apple and Amazon, but the majority of stocks within the index were rising. Smaller companies were also rallying amid growing optimism as COVID-19 vaccines roll out and businesses reopen. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks was up 1.1%.
Shares of Coinbase Global, an exchange for bitcoin and other digital currencies, surged in their market debut, providing an exclamation mark and some validation for the world of cryptocurrencies.
Its stock opened at $381, after the Nasdaq earlier gave it a $250 reference price. It quickly rallied toward $430 before settling back at $334. At that price, investors say the company is worth more than $87 billion, which would make it more valuable than Nasdaq or Intercontinental Exchange, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange.
Conservatives propose revised sex ed rules in LGBTQ pushback
PHOENIX — Two years after Arizona lawmakers repealed a ban on any HIV/AIDS instruction that “promotes a homosexual lifestyle” as they faced a lawsuit, they are moving closer to revamping the state’s sex education laws to be some of the strictest in the nation when it comes to teaching about LGBTQ issues.
The measure pushed by a powerful social conservative group is framed as a parental rights issue and would require schools to get parents’ permission for discussions about gender identity, sexual orientation or HIV/AIDS in sex education classes.
Schools also would need parents to sign off on their children learning about historical events involving sexual orientation, such as a discussion of the modern gay rights movement that sprang from the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York. The bill has passed the Republican-controlled Senate on a party-line vote and was being debated Wednesday in the GOP-led House.
Arizona is among several Republican-led states where lawmakers are considering similar changes to sex education. Moving to give parents more control over what their children may be taught about LGBTQ issues is new and comes amid other efforts pushing back on social changes, including legislation in some states to ban transgender athletes from competing on the school teams of their identified sex, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights group that tracks such legislation.
Biden faces long odds in push for more state ‘red flag’ laws
IOWA CITY, Iowa — President Joe Biden faces an uphill battle as he tries to revive a push for more state laws that would allow authorities to temporarily disarm people who are considered a danger to themselves or others.
The political circumstances surrounding this year’s effort are drastically different than they were three years ago, when state lawmakers, governors of both parties and former President Donald Trump embraced the extreme-risk protection orders after the 2018 mass shooting that killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida.
Officials in Florida and several other states quickly adopted so-called red flag laws, hailing the court-ordered removal of guns from people judged to be dangerous as a way to prevent suicides, domestic violence and mass shootings. Trump’s commission on school shootings in December 2018 recommended that other states follow suit.
But momentum for the legislation has stalled after intense pushback from gun rights activists, increasing opposition from rank-and-file Republicans and key defeats for Democratic supporters of gun control in the November elections.
Critics argue the laws can strip people of their right to bear arms based on unproven accusations, even as evidence mounts that they save lives.
