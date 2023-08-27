A US Marine Osprey crashes, killing 3
CANBERRA, Australia — The U.S. Marine Corps says at least three Marines have died and five have been critically injured when their Osprey aircraft crashed on a north Australian island during a training exercise. A statement says three had been confirmed dead on Melville Island on Sunday and five of the 23 on board were flown in serious condition 50 miles to the mainland city of Darwin for treatment. Aircraft were sent from Darwin to retrieve more survivors from the remote location but no further details on the fate of the other 15 Marines aboard had been released hours later. Police say no one on board has escaped injury. The crash occurred during Exercise Predators Run, which involves 2,500 troops from the U.S., Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor.
Russia says it confirmed Prigozhin’s death
MOSCOW — Russia’s Investigative Committee has confirmed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash. The committee said in a statement on Sunday that genetic testing had identified all 10 bodies recovered at the site of the crash and the findings “conform to the manifest” of the doomed flight. Russia’s civil aviation authority earlier this week said Prigozhin and some of his top lieutenants were on the list of seven passengers and threw crew members that plummeted to the ground halfway between Moscow and St. Petersburg on Wednesday. The 62-year-old Prigozhin was killed two months after he mounted a daylong mutiny against Russia’s military that President Vladimir Putin decried as “treason.”
Prigozhin’s final months overshadowed
TALLINN, Estonia — The final two months of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s life are shrouded in mystery. When the Russian mercenary leader staged a mutiny against the country’s military in June, President Vladimir Putin decried it as “treason” and vowed punishment. But then he cut a a deal not to prosecute the chief of the Wagner group. Two months later, Prigozhin’s business jet plummeted from the sky. Russia’s Investigative Committee said Sunday that it had identified all 10 people who were on the plane and died in the crash, including Prigozhin. The Kremlin has denied it orchestrated the crash as vengeance for his rebellion. Prigozhin’s last weeks were overshadowed by questions over what the Kremlin had in store for him.
Environmental groups recruit people of color
BARABOO, Wis. — White men have largely controlled American conservation policies for more than a century. But environmentalists have mounted a new push to introduce marginalized groups such as Black, Hispanic and Indigenous people and women to the outdoors in hopes they will one day play a role in shaping regulations and policies. And their efforts are gaining momentum. With climate change reshaping the planet, advocates say including a wide array of perspectives is crucial as leaders debate environmental regulations and policy changes.