Nation-world briefs

Mexican candidate accused of rape vows to block elections
MEXICO CITY — A Mexican ruling party state candidate accused of rape, who later had his candidacy canceled by regulatory authorities on other grounds, said Sunday he will not allow elections in his home state unless he is allowed to run.
Félix Salgado is running for the governorship of the troubled Pacific coast state of Guerrero. While two women accused him of rape, he has not been charged and was allowed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party to continue running.
But in late March, elections regulators ordered him taken off the ballot, saying he failed to report campaign spending. The country’s electoral court last week ordered the Federal Electoral Institute to reconsider that decision.
Salgado is leading a caravan of vehicles to protest at the electoral institute’s office in Mexico City, and on Sunday, Salgado said unless that decision is overturned, he won’t allow the June elections in Guerrero to occur without him.
Andrew: Philip’s death has left ‘huge void’ in queen’s life
LONDON — The death of Prince Philip has left a “huge void” in Queen Elizabeth II’s life, their son Prince Andrew said Sunday, as Princess Anne paid tribute to her father as “my teacher, my supporter and my critic.”
As hundreds well-wishers continued to leave floral tributes outside the gates of royal residences in memory of the monarch’s husband, Anne — Philip and the queen’s only daughter — said her father “leaves a legacy which can inspire us all.”
“You know it’s going to happen but you are never really ready,” Anne said of Philip’s death on Friday, at the age of 99.
In a message released by Buckingham Palace, Anne praised Philip’s “ability to treat every person as an individual in their own right with their own skills,” a nod to the many charities and other organizations he was involved with.
“I would like to emphasize how much the family appreciate the messages and memories of so many people whose lives he also touched,” she said. “We will miss him, but he leaves a legacy which can inspire us all.”
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
WASHINGTON — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.
The party’s bond with corporate America, however, is fraying.
Fissures have burst open over the GOP’s embrace of conspiracy theories and rejection of mainstream climate science, as well as its dismissal of the 2020 election outcome. The most recent flashpoint was in Georgia, where a new Republican-backed law restricting voting rights drew harsh criticism from Delta Air Lines and Coca Cola, whose headquarters are in the state, and resulted in Major League Baseball pulling the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta.
Republicans were furious. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky warned that their actions were “quite stupid,” alienating “a lot of Republican fans.” GOP strategists argued that they no longer needed corporate America’s money to win elections as they try to rebrand as a party of blue-collar workers.
That extends an opportunity to President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats to find an ally in an unlikely place when the party has unified control of the federal government for the first time in a decade. Biden is pushing an ambitious $2.3 trillion infrastructure package that includes corporate tax increases — which the White House is characterizing to CEOs as upfront investments that will ultimately make companies more profitable.
More volcanic eruptions on Caribbean island of St. Vincent
KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent — Conditions worsened on Sunday at a volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent as loud rumbling, lightning and heavy ashfall were observed and residents reported power cuts.
The eruption Friday of La Soufrière forced many residents to evacuate their homes, though some remained in place. The rumbling was heard in the capital of Kingstown, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south.
“I’m just here wondering when it’s going to calm down,” resident Kalique Sutherland said.
The eruption could continue for some time, said Prof. Richard Robertson, the lead scientist at the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center.
“It’s likely that at some point it would quiet down and hopefully we would have a break so that we could recover a little bit more, but don’t be surprised if after the break it picks up like this again,” Robertson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.