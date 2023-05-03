'Access Hollywood' video played at New York Trump trial
NEW YORK — An infamous "Access Hollywood" video in which Donald Trump bragged that celebrities can grab women sexually without asking along with excerpts of Trump's deposition have been played for a jury considering the merits of columnist E. Jean Carroll's claims that the ex-president raped her in the 1990s. The 2005 video was played Wednesday in Manhattan federal court as onetime People magazine writer Natasha Stoynoff testified that Trump forcibly kissed her against her will while showing her around his Florida home for a 2005 article. Trump, who has denied ever knowing Carroll, has not attended the trial and his lawyers say they will call no witnesses.
Partner of suspected Texas gunman accused of foiling arrest
CLEVELAND, Texas — Authorities say the partner of a Texas man suspected of killing five of his neighbors has been arrested for hindering his capture. Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson says 53-year-old Divimara Lamar Nava was taken into custody on Wednesday. He identified Lamar Nava as the wife of suspect Francisco Oropeza, who was captured Tuesday night in the closet of a house after a four-day manhunt. Jail records do not list her as being married. Oropeza was arrested about 20 miles from his home in the town of Cleveland, where authorities say he shot his neighbors with an AR-style rifle on Friday.
1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting inside Atlanta medical facility
ATLANTA — Police say a shooter opened fire inside the waiting room of an Atlanta medical facility, killing one and injuring four others as authorities swarmed the city's bustling midtown neighborhood. Authorities say 24-year-old Deion Patterson stole a car and fled after shooting five women on the 11th floor of a Northside medical building Wednesday afternoon. He is considered armed and dangerous. The facility is located in a commercial area filled with office towers and high-rise apartments. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters that a 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The four injured victims were also women, aged 25, 39, 56 and 71.
Sex offender fatally shot 6, then killed self, official says
An Oklahoma sex offender who was released from prison early shot his wife, her three children and their two friends in the head and then killed himself, authorities confirmed Wednesday as concerns grew about why he was free in the first place. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the victims sustained between one and three wounds to the head when they were found Monday on a rural Oklahoma property. Jesse McFadden, a 39-year-old convicted sex offender, then shot himself, Prentice said in the first major update on the case. Prentice says he doesn't know what McFadden's "thought process was." The victims' bodies were found near a creek and in a heavily wooded area.