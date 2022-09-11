Former colonies conflicted over the queen
NAIROBI, Kenya — Queen Elizabeth II inherited millions of subjects around the world upon taking the throne in 1952. Many of them were unwilling. Today, in the British Empire's former colonies, her death brings complicated feelings, including anger. Beyond official condolences praising the queen's longevity and service, there is some bitterness about the past in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and elsewhere. Talk has turned to the legacies of colonialism, from slavery to corporal punishment in African schools to looted artifacts held in British institutions. For many, the queen came to represent all of that during her seven decades on the throne.
Poll: Social Democrats, populists do well in Swedish vote
STOCKHOLM — An exit poll projected that Sweden's ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. The exit poll published by Swedish public broadcaster SVT has a margin of error, and the final outcome will only be known once votes are counted. There are eight parties running Sunday to win seats in Sweden's 349-seat parliament. They belong to one of two major blocs, one with four left-wing parties and another with four conservative parties. The exit poll projected that the left had a slight edge over the right, with 176 seats to 173. The center-left Social Democrats are Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson's party.
Testimony: School shooter's home ruled by chaos
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Testimony at the trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz shows that chaos reigned in the home he shared with his widowed mother and brother. Cruz and his brother Zachary fought so often and violently that their mother Lynda called law enforcement two dozen times. Nikolas Cruz broke TVs and punched holes in walls after losing video games. Zachary picked on his brother, who was the neighborhood outcast. Nikolas Cruz has pleaded guilty to murdering 17 students and staff members in 2018 at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The trial is only to determine if the 23-year-old is sentenced to death or life without parole. It resumes Monday after a week off.