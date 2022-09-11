Two lorry loads transporting Kikuyu people arrive at a reception camp outside Nairobi, Kenya, on April 28, 1954, after 5,000 British troops and 1,000 armed police rounded up some 30,000 to 40,000 men for screening. The sweep followed the breakdown of the surrender invitation launched by the authorities after the capture of Mau Mau's "General China." At the reception camp many men were released after screening. Others were sent to detention camps by the sea.