Youths fire fireworks at the PSNI on the Springfield road, during further unrest in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Thursday. Police and politicians in Northern Ireland have appealed for calm after a third night of violence that saw Protestant youths start fires and pelt officers with bricks and gasoline bombs. The flareups come amid rising tensions over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland and worsening relations between the parties in the Protestant-Catholic power-sharing Belfast government.