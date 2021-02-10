Powell stresses commitment to full employment and low rates
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday underscored the Fed's commitment to reducing unemployment to multi-decade lows, where it stood before the pandemic, while signaling little concern about the risk of potentially high inflation or financial-market instability.
Powell stressed during a webcast to the Economic Club of New York that the U.S. job market remains weak despite having improved from the depths of the pandemic-induced recession.
And he signaled that the Fed isn't considering any increase in its benchmark short-term interest rate from its level near zero. He also said the central bank is not currently considering any reductions to the size of its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, which are intended to keep longer-term interest rates low.
He noted that roughly 4 million people who are out of work have stopped looking for jobs, which means they aren't counted as unemployed. If they were, the unemployment rate would be closer to 10%.
And while the job losses among the highest-earning one-quarter of Americans have been just 4%, job losses among the poorest one-quarter have been "a staggering 17%," Powell said.
Georgia prosecutor investigates election after Trump call
ATLANTA — A Georgia prosecutor said Wednesday that she has opened a criminal investigation into "attempts to influence" last year's general election, including a call in which President Donald Trump asked a top official to find enough votes to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the state.
In a Jan. 2 telephone conversation with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Trump repeatedly argued that Raffensperger could change the certified results of the presidential election, an assertion the secretary of state firmly rejected.
"All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have," Trump said. "Because we won the state."
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat elected to the job in November, did not specifically mention Trump in the letters she sent to state officials Wednesday announcing her investigation. But the former president has been under intense criticism for the call.
Willis spokesman Jeff DiSantis told The Associated Press that while he could not name the subjects under investigation, he confirmed that Trump's call to Raffensperger was "part of it" and said "the matters reported on over the last several weeks are the matters being investigated." In her letters, Willis also remarks that officials "have no reason to believe that any Georgia official is a target of this investigation."
Biden orders sanctions against Myanmar
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered new sanctions against the military regime in Myanmar, taking action after the military this month staged a coup in the Southeast Asian country and arrested de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior politicians.
Biden said he was issuing an executive order that will prevent Myanmar's generals from accessing $1 billion in assets in the United States. Biden added that more measures are to come.
"The military must relinquish power it seized and demonstrate respect for the will of the people of Burma," Biden said.
Biden said the new sanctions will allow his administration to freeze U.S. assets that benefit Myanmar's military leaders while maintaining support for health care programs, civil society groups and other areas that benefit the country's people. He said the administration planned to identify specific targets of the sanctions later this week.
US investigating counterfeit N95 mask scam
WASHINGTON — Federal authorities are investigating a massive counterfeit N95 mask operation in which fake 3M masks were sold in at least five states to hospitals, medical facilities and government agencies. The foreign-made knockoffs are becoming increasingly difficult to spot and could put health care workers at grave risk for the coronavirus.
These masks are giving first responders "a false sense of security," said Steve Francis, assistant director for global trade investigations with the Homeland Security Department's principal investigative arm. He added, "We've seen a lot of fraud and other illegal activity."
Officials could not name the states or the company involved because of the active investigation.
"They're not coming from authorized distributors," said Kevin Rhodes, 3M's vice president and deputy general counsel. "They're coming from companies really just coming into existence."
Rhodes encouraged medical facilities and even workers to look on the company's website for tips on how to spot fakes, namely through packaging or faulty trademarks.
