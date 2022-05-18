Gun in 8-year-old's backpack goes off at school, mom charged
CHICAGO — A Chicago mother has been charged with child endangerment after a gun in her second grader's backpack accidentally discharged at school, injuring a 7-year-old classmate, police said Wednesday.
Tatanina Kelly, 28, appearing in court Wednesday on three misdemeanor child endangerment counts. A judge ordered her release from Cook County Jail on $1,000 bond.
During the hearing, prosecutors alleged that Kelly's 8-year-old son found the gun underneath her bed and took it to Walt Disney Magnet School on the city’s North Side Tuesday. Kelly has a valid firearm owners identification card.
According to police, the backpack was in the boy's classroom when, just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the gun discharged. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that prosecutors said during the hearing that the bullet ricocheted off the floor and grazed the child's abdomen. The child was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.
Harris tells Coast Guard grads rule of law is under attack
WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris told the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's graduating cadets that they are starting their service at a crucial moment for the world, a period in history when the “rule of law is strained” and “fundamental principles are under threat.”
Harris, in the commencement speech Wednesday at the academy in New London, Connecticut, reflected on the state of the world in which long-standing rules and norms are more frequently coming under attack, noting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“And the challenges we face are broader than Russia,” Harris said. “Around the world, we see additional attempts to undermine the rules-based order: Nations that threaten the freedom of the seas; criminal gangs and traffickers who skirt the rule of law, and fuel corruption and violence; those that manipulate and undermine the foundations of international commerce."
The Democratic vice president also made the case that as Coast Guard members the graduates will play an important role in helping the United States uphold the international rules-based order, calling it one of the United States’ “defining missions.”
Florida killer clown trial delayed again
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida judge has reluctantly delayed the trial of a woman accused of dressing like a clown and fatally shooting her lover's wife more than 30 years ago after defense attorneys said they're having a hard time contacting witnesses.
The trial for Sheila Keen-Warren was supposed to begin June 3. But on Tuesday Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer agreed to what could be a four-month delay, the Palm Beach Post reported.
Suskauer said he had already cleared his schedule, delaying other trials and hearings to be able to preside over a three-week trial.
New inquiry into Australian mother convicted of 4 homicides
CANBERRA, Australia — An Australian state attorney general on Wednesday declined to pardon a mother convicted almost 20 years ago of smothering her four children to death and instead ordered a new inquiry into whether there could be a medical explanation for the tragedies.
The inquiry will be the second in three years into scientific evidence that all four of Kathleen Folbigg’s children may have died of natural causes.
A growing number of scientists say Folbigg, now 54, could be the victim of a tragic miscarriage of justice.
The schism between legal and scientific opinion has grown with advancements in genetic research since 2003, when Folbigg was convicted on three charges of murder and one of manslaughter.
China: No information provided about March plane crash
BEIJING — China said Wednesday that U.S. investigators haven’t released any information about the cause of a China Eastern Airlines jetliner crash in March after The Wall Street Journal reported its flight data recorder indicated someone pushed the Boeing 737-800 into a steep dive.
American investigators confirmed to the Civil Aviation Administration of China that they released no information to reporters, the government newspaper Global Times reported. Phone calls to CAAC weren’t answered.
A foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, referred reporters to the Global Times report in response to requests for information about the investigation.
All 123 passengers and nine crew members were killed on March 21 when the plane dived from about 8,800 meters (29,000 feet) while flying from Kunming in China’s southwest to Guangzhou near Hong Kong. Debris was scattered across a mountainous area.