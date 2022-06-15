Heat wave keeps Midwest and South in its sticky grip
CHICAGO — People flocked to pools, beaches and cooling centers in a swath of the Midwest and South spanning from northern Florida to the Great Lakes on Wednesday as a heat wave pushed temperatures into the 90s and beyond and may have caused the deaths of at least two people.
The National Weather Service maintained an excessive heat warning through Wednesday evening for most of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, which have been dealing with the sticky humidity and soaring temperatures since Tuesday. And the heat advisory in place for the Midwest and South stretched all the way eastward to the South Carolina shoreline, covering an area that is home to roughly a third of the country's population.
Meteorologists warned that the high temperatures could be dangerous or deadly for some people and advised residents to stay hydrated, remain indoors if possible and take precautions if they must be outside. Driving home the point, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tweeted Wednesday that it was investigating the deaths of an 89-year-old man and 39-year-old woman for “probable” connections to the heat.
Fauci tests positive for virus, has mild COVID-19 symptoms
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America's pandemic response through two White House administrations, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 81-year-old Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, was experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms, according to a statement Wednesday from the National Institutes of Health.
Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior government officials. He tested positive on a rapid antigen test. He is following public health guidelines and his doctor's advice, and will return to work at the NIH when he tests negative, according to the statement.
Fauci is Biden’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He was a leading member of the White House coronavirus task force under former President Donald Trump.
Danish toymaker Lego expands amid sale surge
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Danish toy company Lego said Wednesday it plans to invest more than $1 billion over 10 years to build a new factory in the U.S. state of Virginia and to enlarge an existing factory in Mexico.
The moves in North America follow Lego's announcement last year of a similar investment in Vietnam to serve the Asian market.
“Our new factory in the U.S. and expanded capacity at our existing site in Mexico means we will be able to best support long-term growth in the Americas,” Lego’s chief operations officer, Carsten Rasmussen, told The Associated Press.
The 1.7 million-square-foot (158,000-square-meter) factory in suburban Richmond, Virginia will employ more than 1,760 people, the company said. Construction on the carbon-neutral facility is set to begin in the fall, with production to start in the second half of 2025.
7 earthquakes strike off Iranian coast; no damage reported
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Seven earthquakes struck off Iran’s southern Kish Island on Wednesday, rattling Dubai and other areas across the Persian Gulf.
The U.S. Geological Survey said six magnitude 4 temblors struck, as well as one magnitude 5.3 off the island near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian state television reported that authorities deployed rescue teams to the town of Jenah in Hormozgan province, though no damage and casualties were initially reported. Jenah is some 1,080 kilometers (670 miles) south of the capital, Tehran.
In the United Arab Emirates, home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, its National Center of Meteorology acknowledged residents felt the quakes without any effect. Qatar's Seismic Information Center similarly said residents there felt the magnitude 5.3 quake without any impact on the country.
Iran lies on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people. A magnitude 7 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.