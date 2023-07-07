Job market
sees uptick
WASHINGTON — Another month, another solid gain for America's job market.
Employers in the United States slowed their hiring in June yet still produced a healthy increase, further evidence of an economy that has defied persistent forecasts of a recession.
The pace of hiring by businesses and government agencies — 209,000 added jobs last month — was the smallest monthly gain in 2 1/2 years. But it was enough to reduce the unemployment rate from 3.7% to 3.6%, near a half-century low.
The latest evidence of economic strength makes it all but certain that the Federal Reserve will resume its interest rate hikes later this month, ending a streak of 10 rate increases that were intended to curb high inflation.
Yet there were also signs in Friday's government report that the job market is cooling to a more sustainable pace of growth — a trend that, if sustained, could reassure the Fed that its rate hikes are cooling inflation pressures without derailing the economy.
Bull runing
sees thousands
PAMPLONA, Spain — Thousands of thrill seekers took part Friday in the first running of the bulls at the San Fermín festival in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona.
Several runners took knocks and hard falls in the 8 a.m. event but no one was gored by the beasts, a frequent feature of the spectacle.
The festival attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists. Nearly 1.7 million people visited Pamplona for the celebrations in 2022, and forecasts are higher for this year with all COVID-19 constraints ended.
In the run, six bulls guided by six tame oxen charged along a route through Pamplona’s streets for around two minutes and 30 seconds before reaching the bull ring.
The festival was made famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.” This year marks the 100th anniversary of Hemingway’s first visit to the festival.
Robbery spree
turns fatal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An armed robbery spree in Ohio ended with a police chase and shootout that left one suspect dead and an officer critically wounded, authorities said. Two other suspects who fled on foot from the shootout were later captured.
The spree began around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, when a man stole the keys to an SUV at gunpoint from a worker at a Porsche dealership in Whitehall, according to Whitehall Deputy Police Chief Dan Kelso. That suspect and two other men then robbed a bank in Columbus but were confronted by police.
The trio fled in the SUV and the police pursuit began, eventually winding up on Interstate 70 in Columbus. Greg Bodker, the city's assistant police chief, said the suspects then began shooting at officers, who returned fire.