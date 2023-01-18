US divided over Roe's repeal
Anti-abortion activists will have multiple reasons to celebrate — and some reasons for unease — when they gather Friday in Washington for the annual March for Life. The march has been held since January 1974 — a year after the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision established a nationwide right to abortion. This year's gathering will be the first since the high court struck down Roe in a momentous ruling last June. Since then, 12 Republican-governed states have implemented sweeping bans on abortion. But in the same period, abortion opponents were defeated in votes on ballot measures in Kansas, Michigan and Kentucky. And state courts have blocked several abortion bans from taking effect.
Crash kills interior minister, others
BROVARY, Ukraine — Authorities say a helicopter carrying Ukraine's interior minister and other government officials crashed into a kindergarten in suburban Kyiv, killing him and about a dozen other people, including a child on the ground. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi oversaw Ukraine's police and emergency services and is the most senior official to die since Russia invaded nearly 11 months ago. There was no immediate word on whether the crash, which came on a foggy morning, was an accident or war-related. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, said the crash had a broad connection to the conflict, adding: "The war has many dimensions, not just on the battlefields."
Shooter kills mom, baby
LOS ANGELES — A shooter stood over a 16-year-old mother clutching her 10-month-old baby and killed them both in a brazen attack in a central California farming community that left six dead. That's according to the Tulare County sheriff during a news conference Tuesday. Law enforcement is seeking at least two suspects and there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to their arrests. Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. Monday to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in unincorporated Goshen, just east of Visalia. Goshen is a rural community in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.
Wall Street has biggest pullback of the year
Wall Street had its biggest pullback of the year as a January market rally sputtered. Technology stocks led the way lower, including a 1.9% drop in Microsoft after the tech titan joined others in its industry in announcing layoffs. Weak readings on retail sales and industrial production also helped keep investors in a selling mood. The S&P 500 fell 1.6% Wednesday. The Nasdaq fell 1.2% and the Dow lost 1.8%. Treasury yields fell broadly. Japanese stocks ended higher after the Bank of Japan kept its loose monetary policy unchanged, dispelling speculation that it would raise rates to fight inflation.
Cohen meets Trump prosecutors
NEW YORK — Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen says he met Tuesday for about 2½ hours with Manhattan prosecutors, who are again investigating hush money payments he made to a porn star who said she had an extramarital affair with the former president. Cohen's meeting came just days after District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his office's yearslong Trump investigation was moving to the "next chapter" following last week's sentencing of Trump's company, the Trump Organization, for tax fraud. A message seeking comment was left with the Manhattan district attorney's office.
Polar bear kills mom, 1-year-old
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska State Troopers said in a statement that a 24-year-old woman and her 1-year-old son were identified Wednesday as the victims of a fatal polar bear attack in an isolated Alaska Native village. The fatal mauling happened near the school in Wales, where poor weather, and a lack of runway lights at the gravel air strip prevented troopers and wildlife officials from arriving Tuesday. Attempts were being made again Wednesday. Like many far-flung Alaskan villages, the predominantly Inupiaq community of roughly 150 people organizes patrols when the bears are expected in town, from July through early November.
Microsoft lays off 10,000
Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, as it joins other tech companies in a scaling back of their pandemic-era expansions. The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that the layoffs were a response to "macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities." The company said it will also be making changes to its hardware portfolio and consolidating its leased office locations. The loss of employees is far less than how many Microsoft hired during the COVID-19 pandemic as it responded to a boom in demand for its workplace software and cloud computing services as people worked and studied from home.
Elon Musk depicted as liar in trial
SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk was alternately depicted in a San Francisco courtroom as a liar who callously jeopardized the savings of "regular people" or a well-intentioned visionary. Those descriptions emerged Wednesday in opening statements at a trial focused on a Tesla buyout that never happened. Lawyers on opposing sides drew the starkly different portraits of Musk for the nine-person jury that will hear the three-week trial. The case is focused on two August 2018 tweets that the billionaire posted on the Twitter service that he now owns. The tweets indicated that Musk had lined up the financing to take Tesla private at a time when the automaker's stock was slumping amid production problems.
Moore Maryland's first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has been sworn in as the state's first Black governor. The 44-year-old Democrat pledged on Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity. He called for bold policies to improve education and fight crime and climate change. Moore also attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Annapolis City Dock, where people once arrived in chains to endure lives of slavery. His inaugural speech was introduced by Oprah Winfrey, who said "Wes Moore has been a public servant his entire adult life ... and there's so much more to come. He's just getting started."