Prosecutor: Chasing Horse ‘grooming’ girls to replace wives
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A Nevada prosecutor has said a former “Dances With Wolves” actor accused of sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls was grooming young children to replace his older wives when he was arrested in January.
The prosecutor pointed to the new evidence as reason for Nathan Chasing Horse to remain in custody. The judge set bail at $300,000 and said the 46-year-old can’t go home but must stay with a relative if he is released from jail. He would be electronically monitored and can’t have any contact with the victims or minors.
Chasing Horse’s public defender says she’s happy with the judge’s decision and that she will point out weaknesses in the state’s case at Chasing Horse’s next court hearing later this month.
CVS spends $10.6B on Oak Street
Big money is pouring into primary care clinics as the nation’s health care giants hunt for ways to cut costs by keeping people healthy. CVS Health said Wednesday that it will spend about $10.6 billion to buy Oak Street Health, which runs clinics that specialize in treating Medicare Advantage patients. That follows a nearly $9-billion investment by rival Walgreens in VillageMD’s acquisition of the urgent and primary care chain Summit Health-CityMD. Both deals involve an expansion of value-based care, an approach to medicine growing popular with bill payers like the federal government’s Medicare program.
Stella Jean quits Milan
MILAN — The only Black designer belonging to Italy’s fashion chamber has withdrawn from this month’s Milan Fashion Week, alleging a lack of support for diversity and inclusion after the chamber “abandoned” a project to promote young designers of color working in Italy. Stella Jean also announced a hunger strike until she receives assurances that young designers of color associated with her don’t receive retaliation. The moves signaled a dramatic denouement of a nearly three-year-collaboration with the chamber to promote designers of color launched on the heels of the Black Lives Matters movement in 2020. The head of the fashion chamber said he regretted Jean’s withdrawal and had appreciated her contributions to consciousness-raising in Italian fashion.