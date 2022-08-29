All 85 people from burned ferry rescued
MANILA, Philippines — All 85 passengers and crew of an inter-island ferry that caught fire near its port destination south of Manila have been safely rescued and a search effort has been terminated, Philippine officials said Saturday.
The last two passengers unaccounted for on the M/V Asia Philippines, which was carrying 47 passengers and 38 crewmembers, turned out to have taken a different ferry. They were earlier believed to be onboard the cargo and passenger vessel that was hit by fire on Friday as it approached the port in Batangas province, coast guard officials said.
The ferry, which came from Calapan city in Oriental Mindoro province, was more than a kilometer (about a mile) away from the Batangas port when smoke emerged from the second deck followed by flames, forcing many passengers to jump into the water in panic, according to one of the rescued passengers. They were plucked from the water by coast guard personnel, nearby bancas and tugboats.
US agents seize ancient Egyptian artifact
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Federal agents in Memphis have seized a potentially 3,000-year-old ancient Egyptian artifact that was shipped in from Europe.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says they intercepted the Egyptian canopic jar lid of the funeral deity named Imsety on Aug. 17. The jars were used to hold the internal organs of mummies.
The agency says the item was sent from a dealer to a private buyer in the U.S., and the shipper made contradicting statements about its value.
Experts at the University of Memphis Institute of Egyptian Art and Archaeology helped determine the artifact’s authenticity. The agency says the lid is likely from 1069 B.C. to 653 B.C.
Mastriano wore Confederate uniform for faculty photo
CARLISLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, three years before retiring from the U.S. Army, posed in a Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College.
The photo, which Reuters said Friday it obtained after a request under the Freedom of Information Act, shows Mastriano in the uniform in a 2013-14 portrait for the Department of Military Strategy, Plans and Operations, where he worked until he retired in 2017. Reuters said it was told that faculty at the time were given the option of dressing as a historical figure, and while a few did so, only Mastriano is shown wearing a Confederate uniform.
The Army War College said in a statement that a team in 2020 had reviewed all art, text and images displayed at the Carlisle barracks for alignment with Army values and the college’s educational philosophies, but it missed the faculty photo, which “has since been removed because it does not meet AWC values.”
Deaths from flooding in monsoon near 1,000
ISLAMABAD — Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Pakistan have killed nearly 1,000 people and injured and displaced thousands more since mid-June, officials said Saturday.
The new death toll came a day after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif asked for international help in battling deadly flood damage in the impoverished Islamic nation.
The monsoon season, which began earlier than normal this year, has lashed Pakistan with particularly heavy rains and rescuers have struggled to evacuate thousands of marooned people from flood-hit areas. The crisis forced the government to declare a state of emergency.
In northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, flooding destroyed the gates of a major water control system at the Swat River, leading to flooding in the districts of Charsadda and Nowshera, said Sania Safi, a top administrator in Charsadda.
Two dead after truck drives into barbecue
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A truck drove off a Dutch dike and slammed into a neighborhood barbecue in a village Saturday evening, and police said two people were confirmed killed and multiple people were injured.
Police were trying to determine why the truck left the road in the village of Nieuw-Beijerland just south of Rotterdam and careered down the side of a dike.
They said in a statement said that the driver, a 46-year-old man from Spain, was arrested as part of the investigation and taken to a police station.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known. “For the time being, we are keeping all scenarios about the facts open,” the police statement said.
Photos of the scene showed bunting hanging between trees and chairs scattered around trestle tables.
Police worked into the night around the truck before a crane and a tow truck hauled it back onto the road.