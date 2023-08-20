TS Hilary carries deluge to Calif.
SAN DIEGO — Deadly floodwaters have inundated streets along the length of Mexico’s arid Baja California, where Tropical Storm Hilary came ashore Sunday carrying torrential rain into Southern California and beyond. The National Hurricane Center predicts Hilary will unleash flooding across a normally dry region, swirling north into Nevada by Monday morning. For now Tijuana and San Diego are directly in the storm’s path. Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan says it's about the water, not the wind, and people should focus on avoiding flood risks.
Ecuadorians choosing new president
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador — Ecuadorians are putting aside fears of leaving their homes amid unprecedented violence and voting for a new president Sunday in a special election that was heavily guarded by police and soldiers in part due to the assassination of a presidential candidate this month. Front-runners included an ally of exiled former President Rafael Correa and a millionaire with a security background promising to be tough on crime. Authorities deployed more than 100,000 police and soldiers to protect the vote against more violence. Voting in Ecuador is mandatory for most voters, and many of them weighed the risk of getting robbed against the fine they could face for not voting.
Sweltering temps bring misery
HOUSTON — Sweltering temperatures are lingering in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes. Record highs have been recorded in Texas and other states. People were told to chug extra water while mowing lawns or exercising outdoors Sunday, and to check on neighbors to ensure air-conditioning is available. Stifling heat in Texas overwhelmed new students taking part in orientation at Prairie View A&M University, northwest of Houston. University officials said they were reviewing operations after 38 students were hospitalized Friday night. During the orientation, students began suffering from dehydration and other heat-related symptoms.
One BC region reports firefighting progress
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Firefighters are reporting making progress battling wildfires in a region of British Columbia where homes have been destroyed or damaged in recent days. The good news on Sunday came as thousands of people across the province have fled their homes. Firefighters also worked to keep blazes at bay near the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories, though no one claimed victory as forecasters warned that drier and windier weather was coming. Travis Whiting, chief of the Kelowna fire department, on Sunday said there's been a decreased amount of fire activity compared to recent days when homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed.
Tehran makes threats over tanker
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An American-owned oil tanker long suspected of carrying sanctioned Iranian crude oil has begun offloading its cargo near Texas. That's according to tracking data analyzed Sunday. The fate of the cargo aboard the Suez Rajan has become mired in the wider tensions between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic. That's the case even as Tehran and Washington work toward a trade of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets in South Korea for the release of five Iranian-Americans held in Tehran. U.S. and Iranian officials did not respond to requests for comment Sunday.
Russian spacecraft crashes into the moon
MOSCOW — Russia's Roscosmos space agency says the Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the moon after it spun into an uncontrolled orbit, bringing a premature end to the country's first lunar mission since 1976. The pilotless spacecraft was aiming to be the first ever to land on the south pole of the moon, an area where scientists believe there could be important reserves of frozen water and precious elements. It was expected to land Monday. However, Roscosmos said it lost contact with the Luna-25 on Saturday after the spacecraft ran into difficulties and reported an “abnormal situation.” The Luna-25 was in a race with an Indian spacecraft to be the first to reach the south pole.
Odds wane over reunions
LAHAINA, Hawaii — As days turn into weeks, the odds are growing longer for families hoping to be reunited with missing loved ones after a fire swept across Hawaii's town of Lahaina. But some remain undeterred as they continue their search for those still unaccounted for. Maui resident Kevin Baclig says he's not ready to give up looking for his wife and in-laws, while Leona Castillo hopes to soon hear from her son. She hopes he was able to outrun the fire. The list of the missing has dwindled over the days, as loved ones reunite with other loved ones and as authorities identify more remains. President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Lahaina on Monday to survey the devastation and meet with survivors.