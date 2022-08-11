Arrests in Mexico set off destruction
MEXICO CITY — Drug cartel gunmen burned over two dozen stores and blocked streets with blazing vehicles in western Mexico in a response to a series of arrests of drug cartel figures, authorities said Wednesday.
Images circulated on social media showed men commandeering cars and buses and setting them on fire late Tuesday in the middle of roadways. Others showed burned out convenience stores.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday that soldiers had confronted criminals, including “bosses,” at a “meeting of two gangs” Tuesday in Jalisco state.
The president said there was a shootout, arrests and “this provoked protests of burned vehicles, not only in Jalisco, but also in Guanajuato.”
The U.S. Consulate in Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state, issued an advisory instructing employees “to follow the advice of local authorities and to shelter in place until further notice.”
“Local authorities and media are reporting multiple road blockades, burning vehicles, and shootouts between Mexican security forces and unspecified criminal elements in various parts of the Guadalajara metropolitan area,” according to consulate.
Oxxo, a national chain of convenience stores owned by Femsa, the country’s largest bottling company, said in a statement that 25 of its stores in Guanajuato — which borders Jalisco, home to the cartel of the same name — were either totally or partially burned.
Firefighters subdue deadly blaze in CubaHAVANA — A deadly fire that has consumed at least half of a large oil facility in western Cuba and threatened to worsen the island’s energy crisis has been largely controlled after nearly five days, authorities said Wednesday.
Flames that recently consumed the fourth tank in the eight-tank facility in Matanzas were almost quelled, although the third tank remains on fire and surrounded by smoke, according to an unidentified Cuban firefighter.
“We can’t go in for now,” he told Cubavisión, a government TV channel.
The blaze killed at least one person and injured 128 others, with 14 firefighters still reported missing and 20 people hospitalized. The fire also forced officials to evacuate more than 4,900 people and shut down a key thermoelectric plant after it ran out of water, raising concerns about a new round of blackouts in addition to the ones the government announced last week for Havana.
London kids to be offered polio shot
LONDON — Children ages 1-9 in London were made eligible for booster doses of a polio vaccine Wednesday after British health authorities reported finding evidence the virus has spread in multiple areas of the city but found no cases of the paralytic disease in people.
Britain’s Health Security Agency said it detected viruses derived from the oral polio vaccine in the sewage water of eight London boroughs. The agency’s analysis of the virus samples suggested “transmission has gone beyond a close network of a few individuals.”
The agency said it had not located anyone infected with the virus and that the risk to the wider population was low. The decision to offer young children boosters was a precaution, it said.
Abrams tests positive for COVID-19
ATLANTA — Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has COVID-19, her campaign said Wednesday.
Abrams campaign spokesperson Alex Floyd said Abrams tested positive for the respiratory illness Wednesday morning after giving a public speech on the economy Tuesday night in Atlanta.
Abrams tests daily for COVID-19, Floyd said, and had tested negative on Monday and Tuesday.
The Abrams campaign requires visitors to its campaign headquarters to wear masks and take a rapid test for COVID-19.
Abrams is fully vaccinated and boosted, Floyd said, and has mild symptoms. He said she is isolating at home “and looks forward to traveling across the state to meet Georgians as soon as possible.”
Wildfire in SW France, 8,000 evacuated
PARIS — Firefighters were battling a wildfire in southwestern France Wednesday in a region known for its pine forests that was ravaged by flames last month.
The blaze forced the evacuation of about 8,000 people and destroyed at least sixteen houses. A major highway near the city of Bordeaux was closed on Wednesday afternoon due to the fire raging nearby.
Authorities in Spain’s northern Basque Country region said France has stopped freight trucks from crossing the border at Irun due to the fire.