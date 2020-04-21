One group isn't taking any chances because it realizes the stakes are too high, and that even a slight miscalculation could be deadly. The other group goes around saying "I feel fine" when what they really feel — since they're under 70 years old, with no underlying medical issues — is invincible.
I've become familiar with the new division, because it has now taken root in my own family.
In the "cavalier" camp, you'll find my 15-year-old daughter, who thinks her old man consumes an unhealthy amount of news
and worries too much about keeping everyone safe and healthy. She believes politicians and the media and politicians are exaggerating the threat. A few weeks ago, the argumentative know-it-all declared: "If I get it, so what? I'll get over it."
In the "careful" camp, there's my 48-year-old brother who has underlying health issues and cares for our parents — who are in their 70s and have health problems of their own. He's focused on getting them safely through the crisis. He devours any news about the virus, including daily White House briefings. He doesn't have the luxury of saying: "I'll get over it."
This is the new divide in America. And it's based not on race, but on something that most Americans probably never thought much about: risk.
