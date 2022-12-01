Nappanee Christmas Challenge to start Saturday

NAPPANEE — For some shopping can sometimes feel like a chore — but not in Nappanee with its Visit Nappanee Christmas challenge.
As customers visit participating Nappanee businesses they can participate in fun challenges individual to each business, post it on social media and be entered to win $2,000 in cash prizes and $1,000 worth of additional prizes from the local businesses. The contest begins Saturday and ends Dec 18.
Executive Director of Visit Nappanee Cami Mechling said this was an idea that came to her earlier this year when she and other board members were trying to think of ways to get people into town and into the businesses.
“I was sitting at home and came up with the idea of Nappanee Challenge,” she said. “We did our first one earlier this year and people loved it! We had about 12 businesses participating then, this time there’s 32!”
She said they plan to host the challenge twice a year moving forward.
According to Visit Nappanee’s Marketing Director Wes Kowal, participants don’t need to complete every challenge but every one they do complete will get them an entry into a prize drawing.
Examples of challenges include: at Neighbor’s Mercantile — post a selfie with Marty the Buffalo; at Ruhe 152 — post a selfie with food, drink or with their angel wings; at Bella’s Books — post a picture while completing a 35 piece puzzle or reading a passage from a book; at Dutch Lady Antiques — be the Dutch Lady by posting a picture of yourself in the Dutch Lady cutout or at Miller’s Orchard pack an apple bag and post a selfie with it, just to name a few.
The full list can be found at www.visitnappanee.com/nappanee-challenge. To be entered into the prize drawings you must post either on your Facebook or Instagram timelines tagging the business and with the hash tag #NappaneeChallenge. Most challenges don’t require a purchase to participate.
Kowal said the grand prize will be $1,000 cash with two additional cash prizes of $500 each, plus $1,000 worth or prizes from the local businesses. Prize drawings will take place after the conclusion of the contest Dec. 18 and winners will be posted on the Visit Nappanee social media sites.
“The board wanted to keep it as simple as possible,” Kowal said.
He said he and his wife will be posting a video explaining the process on the Visit Nappanee site prior to the contest’s start.
The challenge is open to everyone not just Nappanee residents, so print out that list of challenges and head into Nappanee to add some extra fun to your holiday shopping this year with the #Nappanee Challenge!