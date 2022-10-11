NAPPANEE — On Monday Nappanee Board of Works members approved items concluding some projects in the city, as well as approving other items to prepare for upcoming projects.
One item that was tabled from the last meeting was an addendum to the engineer’s contract on the water infrastructure project, Division A. Andrew Robarge from Commonwealth Engineer attended the meeting virtually. Mayor Phil Jenkins told Robarge that there were questions about the scope of work and the timeframe covered.
Robarge replied that the addendum was for Resident Project Representative services within the last month and ongoing now through the project’s completion.
“Am I understanding correctly this is a direct result of the contractor’s delay and liquidated damages covers this?” Jenkins asked.
Robarge concurred that was the case. The amendment document stated that the delays were due to difficulty procuring steel because of supply chain issues and several cases of COVID among the work crew.
The board removed the item from the table and approved the amendment to the engineer’s contract in the amount of $20,000. Jenkins confirmed later that technically that amount is covered by liquidated damages — the city will not have to pay that cost.
In a related matter, the board later approved pay application #14 on the Water Infrastructure Project Division A for the Airport and Miriam water towers to Caldwell Tanks in the amount of $188,665.25.
Robarge said it was for the balance of the work and retainage. He said there were sufficient funds remaining to cover any damages so since the work is done he recommended paying Caldwell.
The mayor asked if there was an update on final completion and Robarge said he met with them two weeks ago to go over the punch list but didn’t get a final completion date.
“But it was made very clear to them that substantial completion does not relieve them of final completion damages,” Robarge said. “The clock is still running.”
Miriam St. Project
The board also approved a final pay application for the Miriam Street project. Mike Reese of The Troyer Group was present and recommended the board pay HRP the final retainage and release the project in the amount of $83,907.12.
“It was a fairy minor punch list and it’s all taken care of,” Street Superintendent Brent Warren said.
Reese added if necessary the contractor will return in the spring to re-seed.
Reese also brought a pay application for the Oakland Trail project in the amount of $199,285.11 and said 10% retainage is withheld. When asked for an update on the project Reese said the priority is getting the paving done on the trail and that is expected by the end of the month.
Upcoming Projects
The board also took action of upcoming projects, including the turn lane on US Hwy 6 East. The mayor explained that is a redevelopment project using Tax Increment Financing Funds and entails adding a turn lane from the horse racing track on the east and Challenger on the west for additional safety. He said the first step is obtaining appraisals to acquire right of ways.
City Attorney Brian Hoffer has been working with Vale Appraisal Group, Merrillville and said they were also involved in appraisals for the water tank property. Hoffer said he thought they could take the average of two appraisals.
The proposal from Vale was for a total of $16,500 — eleven properties at $1500 each. The board approved the proposal.
The board also approved a proposal from Christopher Burke for wetlands delineation for the Woodview wooded wetland. Jason Durr, PE, director, Northern Indiana was present.
Jenkins said having this delineation would help both the Oakland Trail and the Woodview Drive projects and said they’ve added pipes so overflow from the wetlands could drain into the C.R. 9 pond.
Board Member Wayne Scheumann asked if the pond could handle the extra water and was told it could as it’s also connected to another pond with then overflows into the Walters Ditch.
Durr did say an additional pipe will be needed eventually. The cost for this proposal is not to exceed $5,500. Jenkins informed the rest of the board that this needs to be done before winter as they identify wetlands by plant growth. Durr said the work is scheduled for Thursday.
Also related to the Woodview Drive project, the board approved authorizing quotes for material procurement for the project. Jenkins said due to the difficulty of availability of materials, especially ductile iron pipes, they want to order the pipes, hydrant connections and other materials needed before the Indiana Department of Transportation project is expected to go out to bid in December. Quotes will be due back Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m.
Upcoming Holiday Events
Mark Mikel was present to receive approval of the route for the annual Thankful Four Kelsey Mikel Memorial Foundation Run on Thanksgiving morning. Mikel said the route is the same as it has been for the last seven-eight years — mostly on the bike path and through Northwood subdivision.
He requested Woodview Drive be closed from 7:50 a.m. until the runners go past Woodview Drive and also asked for an ambulance and EMT be close by. The run starts and finishes at the high school. It starts at 8 a.m. and is usually done by 9:30 a.m.
Mikel said he appreciates the city’s support and reported over the last 18 years they’ve awarded $105,000 in scholarships and plan to keep doing it. The board approved the route and the closure.
After Thanksgiving comes Christmas and Jenkins brought the parade route and closures for the Miracles at Main and Market parade and community celebration Dec. 3.
“We’re changing things up this year,” Jenkins said.
Instead of the parade starting on Ind. 19 north, they’ll line up at Nappanee Elementary School and go down Jackson Street to US Hwy 6 to Nappanee Street to Lincoln and Clark and the downtown pavilion. The committee is requesting no parking along the parade route from 5 to 10 p.m., the 100 block of Nappanee Street and Lincoln Street from Clark to Nappanee Dec. 3. They were also requesting the pavilion be closed from noon Dec. 3 to noon Dec. 4, the east-west alley south of the pavilion be closed Dec. 2 at noon — Sunday at noon for the stage and the 100 block of Clark Street on Dec. 3 from 6-10 pm.
The parade kicks off at 7 p.m. and the celebration at the pavilion is scheduled from 7:15 to 9 p.m.
In other business:• Approved hiring Lang Fenny, Plymouth to do a boundary survey for property at the water treatment plant on Williams Street at a cost of $1,835. The mayor said they feel there’s some encroachment on city property so they want to be sure with the boundary survey.
• Approved alley closure south of Key Boutique for work Oct. 13-17 with the scaffolding removed during the weekend.
• Approved an agreement with Vector Solutions for tracking of drug supply for the fire/EMT departments at a cost of $1,199.
• Heard Fire Prevention Week is this week and there will be school visits to the fire department and fire personnel will visit schools next week.
• Heard Trick or Treat hours in Nappanee will be Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. There are also several events happening in town at Nappanee Elementary, the Boys and Girls Club and other locations.