NAPPANEE — Ron Bedward, who formed the non-profit Shaylee’s Light in honor of his daughter who lost her battle with ovarian cancer in November 2021, came before the Nappanee Board of Works Monday to ask the board’s approval to "teal the town.”
He explained that September was national Ovarian Cancer Awareness month and teal was the color ribbon assigned to ovarian cancer. He told the board he worked in conjunction with the Nappanee Art Council on the next downtown art sculptures for the subjects to contain butterflies — the symbol of ovarian cancer. Bedward said they needed to raise at least $50,000 in private donations and they raised over $70,000 to fund 18 statues for the downtown area.
To coincide with the installation of the art sculptures and National Ovarian Cancer Awareness month, Bedward wanted to initiate the program “Turn the Town T.E.A.L (Tell Every Amazing Lady)” by tying teal ribbons on trees and light poles and display awareness posters in local businesses along with yard signs. He said the focus would be on the downtown area and maybe a little east of town.
Bedward said he already obtained permission from the Town of Wakarusa as some of the donors are Wakarusa residents. He shared with the board that while his daughter was battling her cancer she was encouraging others through social media to be their own advocate and trust when their bodies were telling them something was wrong. She felt her symptoms were ignored for several years. She asked him who would tell people to be their own advocate after she died and Ron said he would.
The board approved allowing Teal the Town from Aug. 29-Oct. 1.
Apple Festival 5k Run/Walk
Michelle Engbrecht, representing the Nappanee Apple Festival Committee was present to ask for permission for the 5k run/walk route.
She shared they changed the route to keep off the bike path as they were aware work was going to be done on the path. She said they were going to start at Nappanee Elementary School, go through the park, through Northwood subdivision to Summit St. She said they weren’t asking for road closures.
Mayor Phil Jenkins said he appreciated they weren’t crossing Ind. 19 and asked when they expected to finish the run that takes place on Saturday morning before the parade. Engbrecht said she thought the runners should be done by 10:30 a.m.; the walkers might take a little longer.
The mayor also pointed out they had issues last year with the timing stand being put in the lane of US Hwy 6 before the road was closed and asked that they work with the police chief and street department on when that can be put in the road. The board approved the request.
School Resource Officer Agreement
The board approved an amended agreement with Wa Nee Schools regarding school resource officers.
Jenkins said the original agreement began in 2019 and they’re amending it because due to grant funding the school system received they are adding two additional SRO’s. That will be four from Nappanee and one from Wakarusa so that every school in the system has a school resource officer.
Wa Nee Schools is paying the cost of the two new SRO’s including salary, benefits and equipment needed. The amended agreement starts Aug. 8 and ends on the original end date of Dec. 31, 2026. The agreement is contingent upon having the officers onboard at the Nappanee Police Department.
In a related matter, the board approved the promotion of Kris Hershberger to Services Lieutenant, overseeing the SRO’s training, community outreach, etc. effective Aug. 8.
Mayor Jenkins thanked Hershberger for his work with the school and the community.
“It’s a well deserved promotion,” Jenkins said.
The board also approved hiring John Tice as probationary patrolman. Police Chief Steve Rulli said that Tice has worked at the Bremen Police Department the past six years and has several certifications and believes he’d be an asset to the department. His first day is expected to be Aug. 29.
NIPSCO Project Rescheduled
Jonathan Erdahl with Northern Indiana Public Service Company was present with a request for excavation on public property and road closures for a project on South Oakland Avenue (C.R. 7) by the railroad tracks.
Erdahl said they wanted to begin the project Aug. 15th and construction should last 4-6 weeks, allowing for possible weather disruptions. Erdahl went into detail about the scope of the project with the board. Mayor Jenkins said his concern was that if it went the six weeks it would interfere with the Nappanee Apple Festival and Oakland Avenue is the main detour for Ind. 19 and US Hwy 6 during the festival.
“My recommendation is to start after the apple festival on Sept. 19," Jenkins said. "I’d feel a lot better about that.”
Erdahl said he didn’t think that would be a problem as the same contractor is doing a project in Goshen and they could just flip flop the two projects schedules. Jenkins said he appreciated their flexibility and the board approved the request with the project starting Sept. 19.
In other business, the board:
• Approved pay application #8 to R. Yoder Construction for South Park project for $7,946.10
• Approved hiring Nick Newcomer as volunteer emergency medical technician for the fire department.
• Approved parking lot closures for painting starting on Aug. 18 at West Lincoln from South Main to Clark Street, the north library lot and continuing with other lots Aug. 19, 25, 26 and Sept. 1 & 8. The painting project was pushed back due to cleaning up storm debris. The board approved the closures as target dates with giving Street Superintendent Warren the discretion to change if needed. He said signage advising residents of the upcoming closures are posted 24-48 hours in advance.
• Heard an update on Miriam St. Warren said the rain slowed things down but they still hope to get the south side open by end of week. Jenkins pointed out that according to the contract the contractor is 7-8 days ahead of schedule. “I know it’s frustrating for those who want to get to Ace (hardware) or the grocery story but hang in there, it’s almost done,” Jenkins said.
• Approved a conference attendance request by City Planner Todd Nunemaker for September.