NAPPANEE — Nappanee City Council members addressed two voluntary annexation requests at Monday evening’s meeting.
Wa Nee School Corporation brought a request to the city to annex a 55 acre parcel, 27593 C.R. 52, east of the high school and north of Woodview Drive. Mayor Phil Jenkins said the parcel abuts County Road 150.
Wa Nee School Superintendent Dr. Scot Croner was present at the meeting and Tim Shelly, the school corporation’s legal representative attended virtually. The council approved the annexation ordinance on first reading and set the public hearing for Jan. 3, 2022.
After the meeting Dr. Croner said the school corporation has had the property for a number of years and it just hadn’t been annexed, adding that there was “potential for development in the future.
“We have a need for a new transportation facility and this may be the best location for that,” Croner said.
He stated that getting water and sewer out to the land was the priority for annexation.
Council Member Amy Rosa abstained from the vote as she is employed by the school corporation as safety and transportation director.
Public hearing
A public hearing was held on the annexation request brought by Jamie Corporation and its CEO Weldon Miller. According to the petition by Miller he was making the request in preparation for the sale of the property to Gen Y Hitch. The property is located on US Hwy 6 west.
There was no comment from the public and the council went on to approve the annexation ordinance on second reading.
The council also approved the fiscal plan but prior to doing so the mayor asked City Attorney Brian Hoffer to explain the reason why a fiscal plan was necessary for annexation.
Hoffer explained that state statute calls for a fiscal plan.
“The purpose the legislative had was to determine the cost to the city of the annexation,” he said.
He explained the mayor meets with department heads to determine the need of non-capital services like emergency services and capital services like water, sewer and roadways. He said in this case the non-capital services are already being provided and the extension of water and sewer would be at the cost of the developer.
Mayor Jenkins said the city wants to extend the water line out on Hwy 6 west so the developer would just be responsible for the cost to tie into the services at the closest junction. He said sewer is already extended and is close by on Osage Drive.
“The parcel is currently zoned agriculture so it’s exempt from taxes currently,” Hoffer said.
He mentioned that all newly annexed property comes in zoned residential because it is the strictest so they’ll need to go through planning and zoning to get it rezoned. Dan Miller representing Jamie Corporation and Gen Y Hitch asked why it just couldn’t be annexed in as industrial since they know that’s the intended use, but Hoffer and Planning and Zoning Administrator Todd Nunemaker said that was the city’s process because of the strict regulations and it’s up to the Zoning Commission to approve a rezoning.
2022 salary ordinance
The 2022 city employee and elected officials salary ordinance was passed on second reading. Mayor Jenkins said he made two minor changes to the ordinance since the first reading. One change was adding a paragraph referring to benefits like longevity, etc. that weren’t spelled out originally. The paragraph references that those benefits can be found in the employee handbook.
Another change was adding the office manager for utility department also acts as administrative assistant for the city judge and therefore the office manager’s pay is split between the water utility, wastewater utility and general fund. Clerk Treasurer Jeff Knight told the council that when he took over as clerk no one could tell him what his job entailed so he’s expanded the office manager’s duties from utility clerk so she now helps with some duties of his office as well as needed.
In other business:
- Mayor Jenkins thanked department heads for their work on the parade and celebration at the pavilion Saturday night. “It would not be possible without them and I appreciate all the departments coming together on that.”
- Council Member David Kauffman expressed appreciation for the street department for the Christmas lights in town saying it looked so good driving in to town.
