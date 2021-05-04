NAPPANEE — The Nappanee City Council on Monday approved the second reading of an ordinance establishing ambulance rates.
“We’re still on the lower end of the region and state,” Mayor Jenkins said, even with the proposed increase.
Council member Denny Miller asked if there was a plan to raise the rates again in the future. The last raise was in 2012, and Jenkins said it would probably be good to assess every two to three years.
Clerk Treasurer Jeff Knight said the rate increase was suggested last year. Ambulance Billing Services was pushing for the city to make the increases because they were under-billing insurance companies, which meant they were leaving money on the table. Knight said they should probably at least review the rates annually.
The proposed rates in the ordinance with current rates in parenthesis are: Mileage $16 ($12), Advanced Life Support non-emergency calls $800 ($600 resident, $700 non-resident), ALS emergency calls $1,100, Basic Life Support non-emergency calls $600 ($400 resident, $500 non-resident), BLS emergency $750, ALS 2 emergency $1,300 ($750 resident, $850 non-resident), and specialty care transport $1,800.
The third and final reading on the ordinance will be at the next meeting.
ANNEXATION ORDINANCE
Annexation of two parcels connected to property where the former Jim Moore Motors is located on U.S. 6 East was approved on first reading. Zoning Administrator Don Lehman explained the situation goes back to the time of the Stahley-Stillson Auto Dealership and then Jim Moore. The property was annexed into the city but they recently discovered a 50-foot strip of land on the east side the length of the property and a 50-foot strip on the south side were not included in the original annexation.
Lehman said Steve Showalter now owns the property and wants to make some changes, and that’s how they discovered the issue. Lehman called county officials and they found no record of those parcels being annexed into the city.
The mayor explained the timetable for the annexation, including the fact that they’d need to have a special meeting on June 1.
MENTAL HEALTH MONTH
May is National Mental Health Awareness Month and Mayor Phil Jenkins read a proclamation declaring it Mental Health Awareness Month in Nappanee.
“It’s my pleasure to read that proclamation,” Jenkins, who is a member of the Mental Health Task Force who helped establish it in May 2019, said.
Jenkins gave the council an update on some things the task force is working on including a partnership with Nappanee Public Library for a program called one book, one community. He also told the council that a portion of the federal grant they received from Consolidated Rail Infrastructure & Safety Improvement could be used for suicide prevention.
“Our main goal with the task force is to educate, increase awareness and connect people to services,” Jenkins told the council.
In other council business:
• Dana Hollar was officially sworn in as 2nd District councilman, replacing Anna Huff, who recently retired. Hollar previously served on the council for the 4th District but moved out of that district. “I’m glad to be back,” Hollar said.
• Street Superintendent Brent Warren announced he just learned the city will be issued a Community Crossing grant in the amount of $318,455.
• Approved on first reading an ordinance to create a fund for the American Recovery Plan funds. The City Council is expected to receive a $1.4 million disbursement and is still determining specifically how the funds can be used.
