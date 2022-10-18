BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be presenting a guided tour of its temporary exhibit, siihsipaahkwikaani, at 1 p.m. Saturday. The special exhibit is on loan from the Myaamia Heritage Museum and Archive.
In the Myaamia language the exhibit title, “siihsipaahkwikanni,” translates to Maple Sugar Camp, and the exhibit details the steps and historic techniques that the Miami people used to create maple syrup.
As the exhibit takes a step-by-step pace to exploring the development, visitors will see historic photos and tools used during the process. Highlights of the exhibit include historic images, including a depiction of a Native sugar camp from 1853 and a wooden trough from the late 19th century used by Miami people to process maple sugar.
“Just think of how many things we eat today that has sugar in it and you start to understand how maple sugar was a staple in the Miami people’s diet,” said Curator of Education Patrick McGuire.
Visitors that attend the guided tour will be able to learn about the techniques, both historic and current, the Miami people create maple sugar, how their forced removal in the 1840s from Indiana affected this process, and how the Miami culture has been important to Elkhart County.