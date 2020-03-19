Spring is here. Thursday marked the first day of Spring and it came in with showers.
If you are an avid bird watcher or enjoy beautiful flowers, DeFries Gardens is the place for you. The gardens is a quick 15 minute drive from Goshen and is near New Paris. It may be small, but the county park has a lot to offer. The gardens are located at 17477 C.R. 46. Park hours are 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. For more information you can visit the website www.defriesgardens.com/.
