ELKHART — United Way raised money and hilarity during its annual The Great Cardboard Boat Race Friday afternoon.
The competition took place in eight heats, a crusader race and then a final all-on-the-pond event in front of LaSalle Bristol, off of C.R. 17 in Elkhart.
The final winner was Goshen Health’s entry, Seas the Day. In second place was Utilimaster.
Fifty-three boats with crews made a circle around the pond trying to be the first to cross the finish buoys. A few of them sank, others were a bit slow and designed more to win Best of Show, while some were designed to win the speed contest.
