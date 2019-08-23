ELKHART — United Way raised money and hilarity during its annual The Great Cardboard Boat Race Friday afternoon.

The competition took place in eight heats, a crusader race and then a final all-on-the-pond event in front of LaSalle Bristol, off of C.R. 17 in Elkhart.

The final winner was Goshen Health’s entry, Seas the Day. In second place was Utilimaster.

Fifty-three boats with crews made a circle around the pond trying to be the first to cross the finish buoys. A few of them sank, others were a bit slow and designed more to win Best of Show, while some were designed to win the speed contest.

