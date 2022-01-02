ELKHART — Sage Dahlia Benton, born at 5:04 a.m. Saturday at Elkhart General Hospital, is the first baby born in the Michiana area in the new year.
Her parents are Katherine Caldwell and Swade Benton, Goshen. Also pictured is their Elkhart General nurse, Kim Nielsen. “She’s just so perfect,” Sage’s mom said from her hospital room Saturday. “She is sweet, active, alert and sleeps so soundly. Our perfect, precious angel. We are looking forward to the person she grows into.” Just under three hours later at 8:01 a.m., Angelina Sophia Lain, born to parents Jeff and Tatiana Lain, was the first baby born for the year at Goshen Hospital.
