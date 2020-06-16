Editor's note: This story has been changed to reflect the correct opening day is Wednesday.
Bonneyville Mill continues to operate through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bonneyville Mill will have a different feel when the mill opens to the public Wednesday. Mill hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
According to Elkhart County Parks Mill Assistant Brandon Blackmer, “When we are grinding and bagging we are wearing masks, washing our hands before doing anything, after every transaction. At the counter, once we open fully we will have Plexiglas up like the supermarkets in this area, along with installing a bell system to allow groups in.”
Elkhart County Parks seasonal staff member Priscilla Hile said, “Customers can order flour on the park department website and pay for it by credit card, email their order in, or they can just come through the drive through here and honk. We come out and take your order and collect your money. You take your flour and be on your way.
COVID-19 has put a damper on sales. Hile said, “I can't say it’s great because we aren’t allowed to have visitors in the mill yet. Usually when there are visitors in the mill there are more flour sales. We usually have samples we give out of the different flours that we sell. We’ll make corn bread one day maybe cookies the next and people like to sample what they can do with the flour. Otherwise most people wouldn’t know what to with a bag of flour. So they enjoy coming in and maybe they will buy a mug for a souvenir we’ll tell them about the history of the mill and they can take a self-guided tour on all the floors.”
Aside from touring the mill, Bonneyville Mill County Park has a lot more to offer. There are several miles of hiking and biking trails, along with cross country skiing trails in the winter, and to top it all, two sledding hills. According to Blackmer, “Park attendance has been pretty steady, people are using the trails.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.