The Elkhart County Humane Society has a new adoption process.
Residents who are looking to adopt a new companion are asked to first visit the Humane Society of Elkhart County website before going to the Humane Society facility in Bristol, but walk-ins are welcomed.
Once a person finds an animal they would like to adopt, they should fill out and submit the application online.
It takes at least 24 hours to approve an application. Once an applicant is approved, the Humane Society will call and be invited to do a meet-and-greet with the animal(s) chosen for adoption. Capacity at the Humane Society is limited to 10 customers at a time under Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s business guidelines.
Once the applicant decides they would like to adopt the animal(s) they finish the take-home process and leave with the animal(s).
