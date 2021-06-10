Local photographer Brenda Donat took these photos of the annular eclipse, shown over Syracuse Lake, early Thursday morning. The event was visible across much of the northern hemisphere.
Here comes the sun
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
TOPEKA [mdash] Lydia N. Hostetler, 89, of Topeka, died at 4:25 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8 at her residence. She was born on April 8, 1932, in LaGrange County, to Noah J. and Amanda Mae (Bontrager) Raber. On April 23, 1953, in Honeyville, she married Ervin D. Hostetler. He died June 3, 2017. Sur…
Most Popular
Articles
- NorthWood principal joins Catholic Schools
- Police News: Eight injured in three-vehicle crash
- Tractor-trailer driver dies following Toll Road crash
- Silver Alert issued for Elkhart girl
- Arrest made following fatal hit-and-run
- POLICE NEWS: Goshen residents injured in crash in Elkhart
- Mother wants new signs, safety precautions after son killed by train
- Goshen board approves three road closures
- POLICE NEWS: Elkhart man guilty of federal sex trafficking and child porn charges
- PREP SOFTBALL: Errors doom Fairfield in 2A semistate final
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.